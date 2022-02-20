ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Artist Joseph Yoakum

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Yoakum (1891-1972) didn't start creating art until he was in his 70s....

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rogersville Review

Say hello to Joseph Spencer: Local Artists Gallery 'Artist of the Month' for February

Joseph Spencer is affectionately known as Joe and was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on 25 April 1947. His parents divorced when he was very young and his older sister and he were raised by his mother, but their father was still a part of their lives and he really drove the love of the arts of any and all kinds. Joe’s father was a painter, but due to circumstances he had stopped painting for a while. It was not until his teenage years that Joe’s father started to paint again.
CINCINNATI, OH
ARTnews

Film Directors to Contribute to Met Fashion Show, Akron Art Museum Names Director, and More: Morning Links for February 16, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE TOP JOB. Art institutions have been hiring leaders at a rapid clip lately. The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art tapped Christopher Bedford, London’s Barbican Centre Claire Spencer, New York’s Socrates Sculpture Park Tamsin Dillon, and the National Museum of the American in D.C. Jorge Zamanillo. Just yesterday, SculptureCenter promoted curator at large Sohrab Mohebbi to its director’s chair. Now the Akron Art Museum in Ohio has voted to make Jon Fiume, its interim director since May 2020, its permanent chief, the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Fiume takes the place of Mark Masuoka, who quit amid allegations of a “pervasive culture of race and...
AKRON, OH
Robb Report

This $30 Yard Sale Find Is Actually a Dürer Drawing Worth Over $10 Million

Studying the art at the next yard sale you end up at could pay off—big time. A drawing purchased at a yard sale in 2017 looks to be the work German artist Albrecht Dürer, reports CNN. Although its anonymous owner spent just $30 for the ink drawing, experts believe it could be worth as much as $10 million. Dürer was a German painter, printmaker and theorist who lived from 1471 until 1528. Best known for his observational style, which can be seen in works like “Young Hare” (1502), he is considered perhaps the best German artist of his time and one of...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York’s Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual “socle du monde” (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist’s team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
DESIGN
Upworthy

No, these aren't photos. They're super precise hyperrealistic paintings by a Japanese artist.

Japanese painter Kei Mieno creates hyperrealistic paintings that are so precise you are likely to confuse them with photos. Mieno, who has just released his first art book, plays with colors, light, shadows, contrasts, and texture to develop incredibly lifelike portraits. His primary medium for his artwork is oil paint. He graduated from Hiroshima City University College of Art in 2007 and has since been following his passion as a painter. Mieno's artwork has been featured all over Japan, including the country's first museum dedicated to realist painting. Notably, he won a Hoki Museum Grand Prize Award in 2017 and has been featured in many art publications over the years. Here are 19 of his most beautiful creations.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

This 500-Year-Old Boticelli Painting of Jesus Just Sold for $45.4 Million

On Thursday morning in New York, during an old masters auction, Sotheby’s sold Sandro Botticelli’s Man of Sorrows (ca. 1500) for $45.5 million, making it the second most expensive work by the Italian Renaissance painter ever to be sold at auction. After a total of three phone bidders entered the race to compete for the painting, two final bidders represented by Sotheby’s senior Old Master specialists Liz Lobkowicz and Christopher Apostle competed in a slow burn for the painting, bringing the hammer price up to $39.3 million. Secured with an irrevocable bid, the piece hammered just under its expectation of $40 million. The price for...
RELIGION
ARTnews

Archaeologists in Mexico Recover Coyote-Man Sculpture, Shedding Light on a Pre-Hispanic Civilization

Archaeologists from the Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia in Mexico have recovered an important artifact of pre-Hispanic culture: a monumental coyote-headed figure perched on a throne. Known as the coyote-man from Tacámbaro, an area in the central Mexican state of Michoacán, the sculpture was discovered almost 30 years ago during construction work in the municipality. The artifact was held in a private collection until it was recovered by the NAH Michoacán Center through a Mexican federal law which regulates the ownership and preservation of national cultural property. The Llanos de Canícuaro neighborhood in Tacámbaro, where the coyote-man was first unearthed,...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Yoakum
ARTnews

Pace Gallery Now Represents Hermann Nitsch, Artist Known for Controversy-Courting Installations

Pace Gallery now represents Austrian artist Hermann Nitsch, who often incorporates carcasses and gore in performances that have spurred controversy. Pace, which has permanent spaces in New York, London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, and Palo Alto., will represent him alongside the Nitsch Foundation and Galerie Kandlhofer in Vienna. The gallery will present its first solo presentation of Nitsch’s work in New York in 2023. Nitsch will also present his 20th painting action, originally staged in Vienna in 1987, on the island of Giudecca, during the run of this year’s Venice Biennale. That exhibition will be the first time the works have...
VISUAL ART
Essence

In ‘Descendant,’ The Clotilda Slave Ship Wreckage Is Only The Beginning

Clotilda descendant Joycelyn Davis, slave wreck diver Kamau Sadiki, and filmmaker Margaret Brown on why the history of Africatown, Alabama can never be erased. In 1860 on the eve of the American Civil War and 52 years after the international slave trade was outlawed in the U.S., 110 African men, women, and children arrived on the shores of Alabama in a ship called Clotilda. The captives were sold to various plantations, and the vessel was set ablaze by Timothy Meaher, the man who had chartered the illegal expedition.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum Of Modern Art#Native American#African American
ARTnews

$6 M. Rubens Portrait Heads to Auction, Volunteers Hunt Stolen Indian Artifacts, and More: Morning Links for February 18, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION LOTS. A Peter Paul Rubens painting, Portrait of a Lady (1620–25), will hit the block at DESA Unicum in Warsaw, Poland, next month, with a high estimate of 24 million zlotys (about $6.04 million), the Associated Press reports. The house says it could sell for one of the top art prices ever achieved at auction in Central or Eastern European. Over in New York, a sale of 100 Ansel Adams photographs from the collection of David H. Arrington— detailed in the Guardian—brought about $3.81 million. And from London, the Financial Times, has a preview of upcoming auction offerings , like “the third...
VISUAL ART
FOXBusiness

Botticelli portrait of Jesus Christ sells for $45.4 million

A Sandro Botticelli portrait of Jesus Christ with bloodshot eyes and a halo of tiny, weeping angels sold for $45.4 million on Thursday in the latest sign of the art market’s resilience. Sotheby’s in New York expected "The Man of Sorrows," from around 1500, to sell for $40 million....
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
ARTnews

Prized Prehistoric Sculpture Discovered in U.K., Nazi-Looted Painting Restituted in Belgium, and More: Morning Links for February 11, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST JOHN WESLEY, who conjured wry, captivating, and psychologically charged paintings that shrug off classifications, died on Thursday, Alex Greenberger reports in ARTnews. He was 93. “He was an elegant, kind, and funny man who will be greatly missed,” his New York gallery, Fredericks & Freiser, said in a statement. Working with flat planes of color (light pinks and blues, famously), Wesley marshaled imagery that ranges from floating babies to nude women, George Washington to rhinoceroses. Curator Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, who leads the Castello di Rivoli museum in Turin, Italy, once wrote, “Under the surface of his absurd utterances ....
WORLD
The Guardian

Van Gogh: Self-Portraits review – ghostly encounters with greatness

What did Vincent van Gogh look like? Only one photograph of the artist exists, and in it he’s unrecognisable. At 19, the beard has not yet appeared; the familiar inverted triangle of his skull still goes incognito beneath the fleshiness of youth. Later, several of his friends would make portraits of him. But if we know him by his bristles in their pictures, he’s still several kinds of man.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ARTnews

Monumental Francis Bacon Triptych Could Fetch $75 M. at Christie’s

A six-and-a-half-foot-long triptych painting by Francis Bacon could fetch between £35 million and £55 million ($47.4 million and $74.5 million) at Christie’s next month. Triptych 1986-7 (1986–87) will make its auction debut after three decades in private hands. The painting will hit the auction block during Christie’s 20th-century and contemporary art evening sale in London on March 1. Two of the painting’s three sections each feature a single figure. In the first, there is a man donning a grey suit and top hat—a figure drawing on a press image of Woodrow Wilson after signing the Treaty of Versailles in 1919....
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy