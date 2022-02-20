ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Chip Shortage Is So Bad GM Dropped Heated Seats in Winter

By Robert Ferris, CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors had to temporarily drop heated seats as an option on vehicles in response to the chip shortage. But the largest U.S. automaker is not...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Chip shortage is forcing automakers to cut popular features

A global shortage of microchips is devastating the auto industry. Carmakers are forced to sell cars without features such as heated seats, considered essential in colder climates. General Motors has been directing the supplies it does have to its most profitable vehicles. And there isn't really a clear end to this in sight.
ECONOMY
CNET

Why the heck is there still an automotive chip shortage?

Aside from the raw, human toll, COVID-19 has dramatically changed how we live, from travel and education to the way people work. This pandemic has also had an outsized -- and unfortunate -- impact on the automotive industry, snarling global supply chains and limiting vehicle production. But perhaps nothing has hamstrung car companies more than the ongoing semiconductor shortage, which is still a major issue two years after coronavirus went global.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Vehicles
The Oakland Press

Chip shortage slows production at Ford Rouge Plant

Many workers at Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant, which builds F-150 pickups are off of work for at least a week as the company suspends and slows production at that and several other plants due to a global computer chip shortage. The Rouge Plant will be down to a single...
DEARBORN, MI
MotorBiscuit

5 Worst Compact SUVs for the Money in 2022

Not every compact SUV on the market provides incredible value for its price. Some models may not be worth their price tags compared to rivals that offer more value. Here are the worst compact SUVs for the money in 2022. The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox offers little value for its price.
BUYING CARS
Fortune

15 cars that cost more used than they do new

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Despite the declaration by General Motors that the chip crisis is over, it's still a challenge for many people to find a new car these days. Manufacturers,...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Only One Full-Size Truck Made The ‘American-Made’ List

It can be tough to sort out whether your next vehicle is truly made in America. It is common for the auto industry to assemble cars in the United States from components manufactured abroad. That’s why Cars.com compiles its American-Made Index and this year, only one full-size truck ranked on its “Top 12” list.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CARS
Fortune

Car discounts aren’t coming back after the pandemic, AutoNation CEO says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The largest car dealership chain in the U.S. said discounts on new cars may be a thing of the past as the auto industry seeks to lock in higher prices resulting from pandemic-induced production cuts.
RETAIL
MotorBiscuit

What Small SUV Has the Quietest Ride?

The small SUV segment is one of the most popular vehicle segments in America. Thanks to the competitiveness of the segment, automakers have developed small SUV models with different strengths like comfort, fuel efficiency, and off-roading prowess. Some drivers appreciate a quiet cabin more than others. What small SUV has the quietest ride?
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has A Surprise Feature to One-Up GM and Tesla

It's the chef's surprise. While automakers are mostly busy showing off their electric car prowess, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report seems to have had it all. The Dearborn group recently unveiled a new update to its FordPass Connect app, which notably allows owners of Ford vehicles to interact with their cars remotely, even start the vehicle while they are away.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford Takes Top Tesla Talent

Elon Musk does not have a reputation as being easy to work for. That's why his company, despite being a cutting-edge innovator, has also been a bit of a revolving door when it comes to top talent. Leaving the electric vehicle (EV) leader also makes sense for top talent, because...
BUSINESS
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car with the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
74K+
Followers
51K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy