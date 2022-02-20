ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upgrade Your Beauty Rest With Brooklinen’s Big Presidents’ Day Sale

By Brittany Loggins
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JTlvr_0eK0qD8N00

If you’ve been putting off upgrading your bedding, Presidents’ Day is the perfect time, especially if you are shopping Brooklinen’s massive sale.

Presidents’ Day weekend is usually an amazing time to stock up on home goods, and Brooklinen’s sale keeps that tradition going strong. The cult-favorite brand is offering 15-percent off site-wide, which is a huge deal considering that they rarely ever offer markdowns on their products.

Now, about their seriously amazing sheets. Brooklinen offers five different fabrics, all of which are customer-favorites. If you’re hoping to stay cool, its washed linen or heathered cashmere sheets can be the perfect option. Both of them are incredibly soft and made of high-quality materials that will stand the test of time.

If you are looking for something a little more classic, the brand offers its percale sheets, which are 270-thread count and feel very cozy. Finally, the brand offers a soft flannel option for those trying to stock up on that cozy cabin feel, as well as a luxe sateen style for those that want to feel like they are sleeping on silk sheets without the upkeep. All of Brooklinen’s sheet sets are available in a range of solid colors as well as stripe and window pane patterns that will add a little flair to any home decor.

They also have luxurious bath towels that will have you wondering how you ever lived without. You can choose from super plush, classic, waffle or ultra-light fabric options, and all of them are super soft and absorbent so that your space feels extra spa-like . If you want to freshen-up the rest of your bathroom, check out their amazing bath mats, shower curtains and even their plush robes .

One of the most amazing aspects of their bedding bath offerings is that Brooklinen offers bundles that make it easy to upgrade all of your essentials at once. You can choose between different sets based on what you need — like the one that offers four bath towels, four hand towels, four wash cloths and a bath mat.

The brand has also moved into home decor with fun patterns of throw pillows, candles and even some adorable mugs and soap dishes that will breathe some life into your kitchen. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites from the sale below so that you don’t have to worry about missing out.

Super-Plush Towel Move-In Bundle

This set includes two full-sized bath towels, two hand towels and one bath mat. They are all available in the super plush fabric, which is incredibly absorbent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01A5FR_0eK0qD8N00




Super-Plush Towel Move-In Bundle

$129
$109.65


Buy Now

Super-Plush Robe

For the most spa-like experience, this luxe robe is here to elevate your entire self-care experience. It’s made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLLlS_0eK0qD8N00




Super-Plush Robe

$98
$83.30


Buy Now

Waffle Towel Move-In Bundle

If you want to mix up the textures and colors in your bathroom, this waffle-knit bundle is the way to go. These absorbent and quick drying towels are available in white and gray colorways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIoNj_0eK0qD8N00




Waffle Towel Move-In Bundle

$219
$186.15


Buy Now

Luxe Duvet Cover

Go ahead and invest in the luxe duvet cover, which is made of 480-thread-count long-staple cotton. They are super soft and they’re a little larger than normal duvet covers so that they’re cozier. They also come in a variety of patterns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zws32_0eK0qD8N00




Luxe Duvet Cover

$135
$114.75


Buy Now

Linen Duvet Cover

This linen duvet cover is perfect for summer. Don’t worry, just because it’s linen doesn’t mean that it isn’t super soft. It also has strong corner ties and buttons so that it’s easy to make your bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akTdm_0eK0qD8N00




Linen Duvet Cover

$265
$225.25


Buy Now

AM to PM Scented Candles

This candle set comes with four mini candles, all of which are perfect for making your place feel more serene. These perfume-grade candles are also long-lasting, so you don’t have to worry about them burning out too quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SMUq_0eK0qD8N00




AM to PM Scented Candles

$59
$50.15


Buy Now

Brooklinen x Pendleton Paths Blanket

Brooklinen partnered with another iconic brand, Pendleton, to make this gorgeous printed throw. It’s made of mostly wool, and mixed with cotton so that it’s super soft and warm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zDUK_0eK0qD8N00




Brooklinen x Pendleton Paths Blanket

$389
$330.65


Buy Now

Berber Washable Wool Rug

With the brand’s amazing attention to the feels of fabrics, it makes total sense that Brooklinen would branch into rugs. The best part is that these rugs are washable, so you don’t have to worry about messing them up. It’s made of soft, fluffy wool, which is perfect for making your home feel much more cushy in general.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtwyN_0eK0qD8N00




Berber Washable Wool Rug

$199
$169.15


Buy Now

Soap Dish

Whether you use it for actual soap or as an adorable little bowl to hold your jewelry on your nightstand, this painted ceramic dish will add a flair of color to your space. It would also make an excellent gift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4Xnz_0eK0qD8N00




Soap Dish

$36
$30.60


Buy Now

Bushwick Pant

Brooklinen has also started offering loungewear, and after you’ve tried these sweatpants , you’ll be forever grateful. It’s made of fleece and feature elastic at the waistband and ankles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wyS8S_0eK0qD8N00




Bushwick Pant

$90
$76.50


Buy Now

IN THIS ARTICLE
