The Michigan State Spartans are set to face the Iowa Hawkeyes. Check out our college basketball odds series, which includes our Michigan State Iowa prediction, odds, and pick. The Michigan State Spartans, as college basketball odds experts know, are one of the most volatile and unreliable teams in college hoops this season. The Spartans are still likely to make the NCAA Tournament, but they aren’t going to get an especially high seed. The Spartans have made the Final Four in the past when they had a No. 7 seed (2015 in Indianapolis), but they can’t count on being able to flip the switch. They need to show more consistency, and right now, that consistency is not emerging. It’s part of the calculus when making a Michigan State Iowa prediction.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO