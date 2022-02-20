ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Queen will respond to coronavirus diagnosis in ‘stoic’ manner, says royal writer

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
The Queen will respond to her coronavirus diagnosis in a “matter-of-fact” and “stoic” manner, a royal writer has said.

Joe Little, of Majesty magazine, said that while members of the royal family are likely to be “alarmed” by the monarch testing positive for Covid-19, the Queen will keep a characteristically calm composure as she self-isolates.

The 95-year-old head of state is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to carry out “light duties” this week, Buckingham Palace has said.

Messages wishing the Queen a speedy recovery have poured in from Cabinet politicians.

In the coming days a very close eye will be kept on her and the indications are that, all being well, it's nothing more than a minor inconvenience

Speaking shortly after the news broke, Mr Little said: “I think the Queen is very stoic in every way.

“I would guess that she will be matter-of-fact about the diagnosis in a way perhaps that the people around her are less matter-of-fact.”

He added that there is “cause for concern” given that the Queen is two months away from turning 96, but it is believed she has the protection of three Covid vaccinations.

Mr Little said: “In the coming days a very close eye will be kept on her and the indications are that, all being well, it’s nothing more than a minor inconvenience.”

When asked how he thinks the royal family will have taken the news, he said: “They will be alarmed, but quite a few of those members of her family, the Prince of Wales in particular, have had Covid.

“He has had it twice, Prince William has had it and other members of the family have had it, but clearly they are not as old as the Queen.

“The irony is that for such a long time the Queen has been kept in a protective bubble, in the early stages of the pandemic, and had a very small number of staff with her in the bubble.

“Things have moved on since then and she’s been receiving people at Windsor Castle as she did only a few days ago.”

“Only recently the Queen of Denmark who is in her eighties had Covid and was in isolation for a few days and then recovered,” he added.

“Hopefully this will be the same for Queen Elizabeth II.”

Mr Little said that the Queen’s next public duty is a reception at Windsor Castle on March 2, by which time she should “hopefully” have recovered from the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished the Queen a “rapid return to vibrant good health”.

He said in a tweet: “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “On behalf of myself and the whole of @UKLabour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon, Ma’am.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Home Secretary Priti Patel were among other politicians wishing the Queen well on Twitter.

