Michigan coach Juwan Howard refused to back down or apologize for his actions that helped escalate an on-court fight at the end of Saturday’s game. Howard confirmed in his postgame press conference that he was unhappy with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard’s decision to call timeout with a 15-point lead and 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard felt that was “not fair” to Michigan. The Wolverines coach also added that the postgame scuffle was escalated by someone touching him, which he said was “very uncalled for.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO