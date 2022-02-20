ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken says all signs suggest Russia on the brink of invading Ukraine

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said everything that’s happening on the ground in Ukraine, including the announcement of an extension of military exercises by Russia and Belarus, suggest the world is on the brink of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking on broadcaster CNN’S State of the Union show, Blinken, however, added that the United States was committed until the last minute to using every opportunity to see if diplomacy can dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from going ahead with an invasion.

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

