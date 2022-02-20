ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The chip shortage is so bad GM dropped heated seats in winter

By Robert Ferris, @in/robert-ferris-a482061/, @RobertoFerris
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors had to temporarily drop heated seats as an option on vehicles in response to the chip shortage. But the largest U.S. automaker is...

Comments / 89

Dwayne Levandowski
2d ago

That same chip building company wouldn't have cost them a billion dollars to build 10 years ago. I guess that's what these companies get for trying to go cheap and now being held hostage waiting for parts. I don't feel a bit sorry for them.

diane vaughan
2d ago

Go ask Trump love him or hate him he gets the job done! Much to the distress of the liberals.

Ashley Robbins
2d ago

Time to eliminate all features using a chip & go back to basic vehicles with big reduction in prices! Or you can build them & keep them until chips come ???

