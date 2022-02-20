ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nathan Chen's Backflip and More: See Top Performances From Figure Skating Gala

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam USA’s star figure skater, Nathan Chen, returned to the ice at the 2022 Winter Olympics for a final performance, and wowed an entirely new way. Vincent Zhou made his return to Olympic ice, Anna Shcherbakova returned for an angelic final skate, figure skating legend Yuzuru Hanyu thrilled the crowd with...

www.nbcsports.com

Footwear News

Nathan Chen Wears a Custom Vera Wang Suit to Land a Backflip During His Final Olympic Performance

Click here to read the full article. Nathan Chen showed his intricate skills on the ice while performing at the Beijing Exhibition Gala during the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday night. The Gala aimed to showcase the 18 figure skaters who earned medals during the Olympics prior to Sunday’s Closing Ceremony, according to Sports Illustrated. While skating to “Caravan” by Fanfare Ciocarla, Chen notably completed a perfect backflip while on the ice to finish his set. His three minute-long performance also featured numerous twirls and spins. Meanwhile, at the #WinterOlympics Figure Skating Gala… @nathanwchen lands a backflip on ice pic.twitter.com/LuT0HD4TK0 — Team USA...
HuffingtonPost

Nathan Chen Performs An Encore At Winter Olympics And It's Flippin' Fantastic

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen has already completed his redemption story with a gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics and on Sunday it was time for an encore performance at the gala exhibition. Chen again rose to the moment, executing a perfect backflip on ice. Now that’s a finale....
Harry Styles
Yuzuru Hanyu
TODAY.com

Olympian Nathan Chen reunites with mom live on TODAY

Figure skater Nathan Chen stops by Studio 1A after winning gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, saying, “It really just feels like a dream.” After the TODAY anchors say they ordered him some New York pizza, Chen is surprised when his mother walks out pushing a cart with pizza on it!Feb. 22, 2022.
CinemaBlend

First Non-Binary Winter Olympics Figure Skater Speaks Out About Mark They Hope To Leave On The Sport

The 2022 Winter Olympics broke ground for the LGBTQ+ community. After a record-breaking 186 queer athletes competed in the 2020 games in Tokyo, this year’s events featured more LGBTQ+ athletes in the history of the Winter Olympics. Timothy LeDuc made headlines when they became the first openly nonbinary hopeful to compete — and they’re hoping to leave their mark on and off the ice. (And in less controversial ways than Kamila Valieva.)
The Independent

Five stand-out moments from the Beijing Winter Olympics

A Russian figure skater threatened to dazzle before a shocking truth emerged, a Rocket Man also ruled the ice, and a final-day surge ensured the last weekend was all about Eve.Here the PA news agency picks out five highlights from the Winter Olympics in Beijing.MISS PERFECTFifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva dazzled on her debut on Olympic ice, threatening to eclipse her own world record in the short program. Many were already calling her the greatest ever – before a positive dope test that evolved into one of the biggest scandals in Olympic history.NATHAN CHENFour years ago in Pyeongchang, Nathan Chen blew his...
Vogue Magazine

On the Shocking Finale of the Figure Skating Competitions in Beijing

The area where figure skaters and their coaches wait for the scores is called the kiss-and-cry, but the overwhelming image from these Olympic Games was of crying. Of Kamila Valieva, permitted to skate in the women’s event despite her positive drug test, dropping from first to fourth place after a free skate in which she fell twice, sobbing while her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, berated her for the jumps she had missed. Of her teammate Alexandra Trusova, the silver medalist, screaming on live TV feed that she was the only one who didn’t have a gold medal. Of Japanese bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto, sobbing in what looked like a mixture of joy, sympathy, and tension. And the sad sight of gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, Tutberidze’s third ROC skater, forlorn and uncongratulated while her coach dealt with Valieva and Trusova.
NBC Sports

Team USA's Biggest Disappointments at the 2022 Winter Olympics

With lofty expectations, comes occasional disappointment. And the predictions for Team USA’s triumph left quite a bit of pressure on the athletes going into competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. As a result, performances resulted in medal-winning performances and world-record breaking moments and, other times, ended in utter failure.
Beijing, CN
Tokyo Olympics
WEKU

30 hours after food poisoning, Jessie Diggins wins silver in 30-km cross-country race

Jessie Diggins made history on multiple fronts Sunday when she took the silver in the women's 30-kilometer freestyle mass start in Beijing. Not only did she become the first non-European athlete to bring home a medal in the event, she's now the only American to bring back multiple cross-country medals from the same Olympics — and she did it having barely recovered from food poisoning.
Hypebae

Kamila Valieva in Tears After Repeated Mistakes at Winter Olympics Skating Event

A gloomy atmosphere fell upon the women’s figure skating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics after Kamila Valieva broke down in tears due to a series of mistakes. The 15-year-old was embroiled in a doping controversy amid the second half of the individual event, in which she tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine back in December. However, the athlete was still able to compete based on the premise that she was a minor. Although Valieva was projected to make it to the podium, she made several errors that landed her in fourth place. The figure skater reportedly refused to speak with the press afterward.
