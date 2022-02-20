ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Team 11: Mild and sunny afternoon ahead – Clouds increase late President’s Day with a few showers late

By Alex Williams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning. Here is your Storm Team 11 Sunday morning forecast update. Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the...

