Overboard boaters rescued on lower portion of Lake Norman, officials say

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two boaters fell off their boat and had to be rescued Saturday on a lower portion of Lake Norman, local fire officials said.

Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the incident at Blythe Landing around 4 p.m. An overturned boat was found with two victims in the water, according to fire officials. While windy conditions were not ideal for the rescue, both were located and brought to safety.

Mecklenburg EMS, Huntersville Station 2, and Cornelius fire were among the departments that responded to the scene.

