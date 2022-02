It has not been a good week for the U.S. men's national team on the injury front. Just two days after Gio Reyna suffered a thigh injury playing for Borussia Dortmund, Weston McKennie left Juventus's Champions League last-16 first leg against Villarreal with a reported fracture of the second and third metatarsals in his left foot. The injury comes a month before the U.S.'s final three World Cup qualifying matches, and according to The Athletic, McKennie could miss 8-12 weeks.

SOCCER ・ 11 HOURS AGO