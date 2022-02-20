ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ken Anderson Shares What Was Always Stressed To Him By WWE

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE Superstar Ken Anderson was a recent member of the Headlocked Panel at C2E2 where he was asked about various topics. During it, he noted that WWE always pushed for everything to look as realistic as possible. “When I was at WWE, it was always stressed to us...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair Comment On Their Wrestlemania 38 Title Match

As previously reported, both Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair won their respective matches earlier today at WWE Elimination Chamber, setting the stage for Wrestlemania. Belair won the Elimination Chamber match, earning the right to challenge Lynch for her RAW Women’s Championship. Lynch successfully retained that title against Lita on the same show.
WWE
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch Moved After WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch, current Raw women's champion, on Saturday, in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, defended her title with honor against one of the most legendary champions and wrestlers in the ring, Lita. The two in fact challenged each other in a truly excellent contest with the public in full support of them, which in particular celebrated and thanked the Hall of Famer for all that she has always been able to give to the WWE Universe.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wrestling Inc
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Upcoming RAW Title Matches

WWE has announced two title matches for the Road to WrestleMania 38. Next week’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will feature Finn Balor challenging WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, with the title on the line. We noted before how Balor returned to the ring on...
WWE
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bridges, 72, Spotted On Dog Walk 5 Months After Announcing His Cancer Is In Remission

The legendary actor appeared to be in good health as he enjoyed a sunny stroll with his longtime wife and their pet pooch in Santa Barbara. Celebrating life! Jeff Bridges looked to be in good health as he was spotted out for a hike after revealing his cancer was in remission just five months ago. The Oscar winner, 72, enjoyed a sunny stroll in Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19) with his longtime wife Susan Geston and their adorable pet pooch. Jeff looked cool and comfortable in a grey cable-knit cardigan and matching pants while he sported a pair of sliders and his signature burly beard.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife shares new clip ahead of finale and fans are seriously stressed

Call the Midwife's series 11 comes to a conclusion this weekend and it looks set to be an action-packed episode. The BBC drama, written by Heidi Thomas, left fans on the edge of their seats last week when beloved characters Sister Julienne and Dr. Patrick Turner were left unconscious following a train crash. Take a look at the new clip of episode eight below…
TV SERIES
Life and Style Weekly

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Shares New Selfie Amid 115-Lb Weight Loss in Rehab

Making a comeback! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton returned to Instagram with a new selfie amid her impressive 115-pound weight loss in rehab. Tammy, 35, posted the selfie without a caption on Sunday, February 20, in which she was seen wearing her trach while at the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility. A trach, short for tracheotomy, is an opening surgically created through the neck into the trachea (or windpipe) to allow access to the breathing tube, per Hopkins Medicine. A tube is typically placed through this opening to provide an airway and to remove secretions from the lungs. The photo marks the first time Tammy has posted on her account since February 5.
WEIGHT LOSS
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Wardlow On Desires To Form Team With Jeff Hardy In AEW

AEW’s Wardlow was a recent guest on the Battleground Podcast where he discussed which wrestlers he loved when growing up. The Pinnacle star spoke about the different generations of talents throughout his life. This included technical stars like Bret Hart, as well as powerhouses such as Brock Lesnar. “Growing...
WWE
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Sends a Heartfelt Shoutout to ‘the Best Thing That’s Ever Happened to Me’ — Plus, Those Pictures… Aw, Gee!

“God granted me the greatest gift of life… Here’s to more memories.”. The Young and the Restless actress Courtney Hope (Sally) sent out an especially sweet tribute this past week to her “baby girl” on her 13th birthday. “This little mama is hands down the best thing that’s ever happened to me, without a doubt,” Hope shared, along with a super cute video of her “teacher, best friend, little girl, sidekick, and place of comfort.”
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Booker T On His Relationship With Vince McMahon, How Stevie Ray Is Doing

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon and how he likes things to be professional but cordial between them. He also provided an update on his brother, Stevie Ray. Here are highlights:. On his relationship...
WWE
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW & Potentially Joining WWE, Reason He Admires Cody’s Decision

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW, Cody potentially joining WWE, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below. Eric Bischoff on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW: “I’m not surprised – not nearly as surprised as everybody else is, and it’s not because I have any inside information or speak to Cody. Cody and I text back and forth every couple of months maybe. Look, I was more surprised that Cody left WWE. Let’s think about that for a minute. You’re 30 years old and on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry. Yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick you don’t like, but guess what? You’re making damn good money that you could probably retire on in five to ten years if you’re smart. But he was willing to walk away from that because he wasn’t satisfied. It reminded me of his dad. When the news hit that Cody left WWE, I sent him a text telling him how proud I was of him. Subsequently, Cody called me and I was in Los Angeles on business. We spoke briefly about it and I said, ‘Cody, your dad would be so proud of you.’ Dusty was a lot like that. He was never satisfied and always wanted something bigger and wanted something more. He believed in himself, and Dusty was willing to walk away if need be. When I heard that Cody left WWE and had that conversation, I just told him how proud I was.”
WWE
411mania.com

Kurt Angle Reveals What WWE’s Plan For Him Was at Royal Rumble & Elimination Chamber

Kurt Angle has shot down reports that he was talked about for WrestleMania, revealing what the company’s plans were for him at the Royal Rumble. Angle previously talked about how WWE had wanted to bring him in for a short storyline, which ultimately didn’t end up happening. On the latest Kurt Angle Show, he revealed that he was supposed to referee a match between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy. You can check out some highlights below, per WrestlingNews.co:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Reveals Question He Has Asked Tony Khan And Vince McMahon

During the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross revealed the one thing he’s always said to the person he’s working with while commentating on a wrestling show. Ross mentioned how important he believes it is to ask how the boss wants the show to go off the air and says he’s done that in every company he’s worked for.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy