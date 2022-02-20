ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transylvania County, NC

Missing 64-year-old man from NC located, deputies say

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02qCQu_0eK0l9IP00

UPDATE (9:36 a.m.) – The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office was searching for 64-year-old Roger Lee Stansel who was missing from Transylvania County.

The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said Stansel has been located and being evaluated by EMS due to exposure to the elements.

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 64-year-old man from Transylvania County, N.C.

The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said Roger Lee Stansel is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment.

The sheriff’s office described him as 5 foot, 11 inches tall and weighing 160 with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, dark gray wrangler pants, brown mismatched shoes and a blue toboggan.

Deputies said he was last seen in the area in the Skye Drive Area of the Williamson Creek Development in Transylvania County at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday. He is believed to be traveling on foot as he was last seen walking.

Several Rescue and Fire Departments are assisting Transylvania County Rescue Squad with a search of the area, TCSO said.

Officials said anyone with information pertaining to Stansel’s whereabouts is asked to call Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office (828) 884-3168 or Transylvania County Communications Center at (828) 884-3188.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Transylvania County, NC
Transylvania County, NC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Woman identified after remains found in Huntersville, NC; 2nd person charged with murder

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman whose remains were discovered in Huntersville last month has been identified as a 47-year-old from Rowan County, according to the Huntersville Police Department. Authorities said the remains of Alibria “Libby” Kerns were found remains along the 1200 block of Comanche Road on Jan. 26 shortly after CMPD […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Ems#Tcso#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy