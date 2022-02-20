Man, 31, fatally struck by SUV driver on Brooklyn street

(File) An SUV driver struck and killed a man as he tried to cross a Brooklyn street Saturday night, police said. Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

A 31-year-old man crossing a Brooklyn street was fatally struck by an SUV driver, police said Sunday.

The victim was outside the crosswalk on Utica Ave. near Avenue N in Flatlands when he was hit by a 2006 Ford Explorer about 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, cops said.

Medics rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital with head trauma, but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.

The driver stayed on the scene and faced no immediate charges.