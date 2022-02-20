ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man, 31, fatally struck by SUV driver on Brooklyn street

By John Annese, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6XKX_0eK0kOd600
(File) An SUV driver struck and killed a man as he tried to cross a Brooklyn street Saturday night, police said. Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

A 31-year-old man crossing a Brooklyn street was fatally struck by an SUV driver, police said Sunday.

The victim was outside the crosswalk on Utica Ave. near Avenue N in Flatlands when he was hit by a 2006 Ford Explorer about 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, cops said.

Medics rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital with head trauma, but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.

The driver stayed on the scene and faced no immediate charges.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 8

Shadow2022
2d ago

People need to pay attention while they driving! Another live lost 😞 . Tragic! My condolences to his family.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily News

SEE IT: Trio of masked gunmen rip $150,000 of jewelry off man inside Manhattan barbershop

Three masked gunmen were caught on camera bursting into a Manhattan barbershop with a famous clientele and ripping $150,000 worth of jewelry off a man inside, police said. The 26-year-old victim was sitting on a bench next to a man inside Jordan MVP Barbershop on Broadway near W. 189th St. in Inwood when the trio of crooks burst through the door with guns drawn about 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, cops ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy