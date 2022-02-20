ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina to scale back COVID-19 testing program

By The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health officials said Friday that they will begin to close COVID-19 testing sites across the state due to the growing availability of at-home rapid tests.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will start shutting down state-managed testing sites beginning March 1, the agency announced in a news release.

The agency says at-home rapid tests are now the most effective testing tool to help curb the spread of the virus and help people decide whether to isolate because they are fast and convenient.

Because the results of those at-home tests are not required to be reported to the department, it will stop providing daily case counts on March 15, instead of switching to weekly reports, officials said. The health department will continue to provide hospitalization and death data.

The state has seen a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases since an omicron variant-spurred surge has peaked.

The health agency says it plans to announce updates to its contact tracing program and guidance for schools next week.

