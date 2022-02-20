Save 40% on flexible plans for this award-winning crypto tax software

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Dreading tax day thanks to your new passion for crypto? You don’t need to be stressed about filing your crypto taxes alone thanks to Accounting Crypto Tax Software. This one platform handles all of your crypto tax needs: tracking your portfolio, importing your transactions and even allowing you to file your crypto taxes all on your own easily.

Are you a crypto pro? Or maybe new to the world of cryptocurrency? Don’t worry about your proficiency and the amount of trading you’ve done, since Accounting Crypto Tax Software includes three different plan options to meet your specific needs. There’s a hobbyist plan for those just starting to dabble, a Trader plan, and a Pro Plan, all currently 40% off the usual price, just in time for tax season.

Accounting Crypto Tax Software is the most complete and affordable crypto tax software out there, with over 300 integrations that you can access via the mobile app or your desktop. They allow you to import all your crypto transactions and calculate your wins and losses automatically for you. And a dashboard and crypto tracker lets you analyze how you’re doing, while also giving you a deep dive on your crypto transactions in real time.

Curious about how much you’ll owe in taxes? Just five clicks gets you your own customized crypto tax report, generating the Form 8949 to fill your Schedule D form, or a TurboTax file to drag and drop online or a crypto tax report for your CPA in under five minutes.

The Hobbyist Plan is perfect for those just digging into crypto, giving you up to 500 total transactions. The Trader Plan is a great middle-ground, giving up to 5,000 total transactions. And the Pro Plan allows for up to 50,000 total transactions for those really invested in crypto.

See why Accounting Crypto Tax Software has been featured on Yahoo! Finance, Bloomberg, Seeking Alpha, The Block, amassed 4.6 stars on the App Store and won Best Portfolio Tracker at the 2021 Benzinga Fintech Awards. Figure out the best plan for you and get it for 40% off today. The hobbyist plan is $47.99, the Trader plan is $119.99, and the Pro Plan is $179.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

