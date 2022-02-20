ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton admits 'amazing' George Russell could prove to be a 'strong competitor' as the seven-time champion's British compatriot steps in to replace Valtteri Bottas as his new Mercedes team-mate

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Lewis Hamilton believes he faces strong competition this term from inside Mercedes as he looks ahead to his bid for an eighth world championship.

The Brit will once again drive for Mercedes for a tenth season as he looks to wrestle back the crown he lost in agonising circumstances on the last lap of December's Abu Grand Prix to chief rival Max Verstappen.

But Hamilton will now have just his third new team-mate since joining Mercedes in 2013 as he is paired alongside fellow Brit George Russell following his three years at Williams having been part of Mercedes' young driver programme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xStx_0eK0joQ500
Lewis Hamilton (left) will be paired alongside new team-mate George Russell this season

Russell, 24, replaces Valtteri Bottas who enjoyed an excellent relationship as with Hamilton as a clear No 2 after replacing Nico Rosberg in 2017 who retired after winning the world title amid a bitter feud with the Brit.

Hamilton now believes he will have to be on his toes to keep on top inside the Mercedes garage.

'Of course, he's had an amazing run getting to Formula One and he was already a part of our team so I've seen him around engineering, in the simulator and obviously at Williams', Hamilton said.

'So he fits in and fits the position like a glove and so far it's great.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnDBJ_0eK0joQ500
The duo stand with team boss Toto Wolff following the launch of Mercedes' 2022 car

'I honestly think I've learned a lot over the years of how to engage with your team-mate, how you work with a team to help them achieve the ultimate goal.

'I'm excited to engage with him, to collaborate with him. Hopefully our driving styles aren't too dissimilar.'

Despite only landing one contentious podium at last season's controversial Belgium Grand Prix that ran under the safety car for just two laps before a result was declared Russell has impressed during his 60 races in the sport so far, following a handful of points with the struggling Williams outfit.

Hamilton expects Russell to seriously challenge him, and that he understands the pressure he is under with the 37-year-old having started his F1 career in 2007 up against then double world champion Fernando Alonso at McLaren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dgDC0_0eK0joQ500
Russell has so far enjoyed three seasons in F1 at relative backmarkers Williams

'I know the position he's in, being up against a world champion,' Hamilton said.

'I know the pressures that come with it, the expectations and the internal feelings of what that's like.

'I want him to learn as much as he can and grow as much as he can and I have no doubts he's going to be a strong competitor.'

Russell has already impressed once at Mercedes, standing in for Hamilton at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix where only misfortune on the track and a botched pit-stop by the Mercedes team cost him the chance of an incredible victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42o3EI_0eK0joQ500
Russell has previously raced for Mercedes where a botched pit-stop by the team cost him the chance of a famous victory at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix having replaced Lewis Hamilton

And Russell believes there is enough amount of respect and a positive relationship with Hamilton to make the duo a Mercedes combo that can work in harmony this term.

'I think we're going to have a really good relationship between the two of us and we can really work together to push the team forwards,' he said.

'Lewis and I have a huge amount of respect for each other. I think it has also helped that I was in the engineering meetings five years ago, at the back, listening and learning and that work and relationship was already there.

'We've always had a good relationship. In terms of how he will help develop me, I think just being open with one another. I think we need to prioritise the pace of the car before prioritising each other, because things aren't going to be as clear as they were in the past three years when the regulations were stable.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Valtteri Bottas ‘cannot see’ George Russell beating Lewis Hamilton

Valtteri Bottas cannot see Lewis Hamilton’s new Mercedes teammate George Russell beating him in the 2022 season.Russell joined Toto Wolff’s team ahead of the 2022 campaign, which starts in Bahrain in March, after Bottas left to join Alfa Romeo. Hamilton came close to winning a record eighth world title in 2021 and the Finnish star cannot see Russell taking the Mercedes crown from Hamilton.“I don’t see anyone else beating Lewis in the near future in the same machinery,” he told SunSport. “George will adjust well because he has been with Mercedes for some years.“But beating Lewis is not easy....
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton insists 'EVERYONE' needs to be able to see the FIA's report into the decisions which cost him the world title in Abu Dhabi following the sacking of Michael Masi... with Mercedes star keen for F1 to 'move forwards in a positive light'

Lewis Hamilton has called on the FIA to release the findings of their report into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to everyone, to ensure Formula One can 'move forwards in a positive light'. The 2021 season, which drew record television viewer figures, such was the drama between title rivals Hamilton...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Valtteri Bottas reveals 'it was difficult to take' accepting the No 2 driver role at Mercedes behind seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton... but says his 'lead role' at Alfa Romeo is a 'good feeling' for 2022

Valtteri Bottas found it 'difficult to take' playing second fiddle to Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and is relishing the 'good feeling' of a lead role with Alfa Romeo in 2022. Bottas, 32, spent five years with Brackley-based Mercedes after impressing earlier in his career with Williams. The Finn played a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Fernando Alonso maintains there was ‘nothing wrong’ with Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso believes there was “nothing wrong” with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and hopes the FIA did not change the structure if race control because of the race.Michael Masi was race director for the final race of the 2021 season and he allowed some cars to unlap themselves and others not. It led to Max Verstappen overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to take his first world title. Masi has since been fired from his position after a huge uproar from fans who believe Hamilton was robbed of a record eighth title.Alpine’s Alonso said he supports new...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Nico Rosberg
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton: Social media abuse shouldn’t be tolerated

Lewis Hamilton believes social media sites need to be pressured into better stamping out abuse on their platforms after fellow Formula 1 driver Nicholas Latifi was subjected to death threats.Latifi was targeted online after his crash at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sparked the controversial chain of events that led to Max Verstappen pipping Hamilton to the world title. “Ultimately, I don’t think there’s been a huge change or shift, or enough work that’s been done by these social platforms,” Hamilton said. “We still have to apply pressure for them to make changes. Mental health is a real thing...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Alpine launches two-livery A522 for 2022 F1 season

Alpine has become the penultimate team to launch its 2022 car with the unveiling of the A522 in Paris. The A522 is the second car under the Alpine name in Formula 1 following the rebranding of the former Renault team. Although the real car was not at the launch ahead of a filming day in Barcelona on Tuesday, there was a twist as Alpine revealed two different liveries for 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Toto Wolff puts pressure on Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton on George Russell and testing latest

The 2022 Formula 1 season is upon us with pre-season testing set to begin this week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya following each team’s car launch. The acrimony of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has dissipated with the FIA confirming a number of changes.While Lewis Hamilton is officially back after linking up with George Russell at Mercedes’ launch for their new W13 car. And the seven-time world champion has spoken candidly about his decision to commit to the sport once again after the controversial role of Michael Masi, who has been replaced as race director, following the chaotic 2021...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#British#Abu Grand Prix
Daily Mail

Fernando Alonso claims there was 'NOTHING wrong' with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that controversially cost Lewis Hamilton the world title... and he 'hopes' race director Michael Masi's sacking was not a result of his handling of events

Fernando Alonso has admitted he hopes the recent sacking of F1 race director Michael Masi was not down to his handling of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December. Masi was dismissed from his role last week following an FIA inquiry into the season finale that saw Lewis Hamilton controversially beaten on the final lap by Max Verstappen.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Hamilton yet to see FIA report; hopes it reaches fans

Lewis Hamilton says he has yet to see the report from the FIA into what happened in Abu Dhabi last year, but hopes it is released publicly to allow fans to gain understanding from it. The FIA announced last year that it would carry out a “detailed analysis” of the...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Lappi: Fighting for podiums the minimum target on WRC return

The Finn is set to embark on a part-time WRC campaign with the reigning world champion Toyota squad beginning at Rally Sweden this weekend. Lappi has rejoined the Toyota squad, whom he began his top flight WRC career with in 2017, to pilot the third GR Yaris he will share with eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

ATP roundup: Jannik Sinner advances, will face Andy Murray in Dubai

2022-02-23 02:52:51 GMT+00:00 - Jannik Sinner saved three match points and came from behind to topple Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates. Sinner was down a set and faced three match...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

Masi did nothing wrong in Abu Dhabi - Alonso

Fernando Alonso says Michael Masi did nothing wrong in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year and hopes the FIA race director was not removed due to that event. Masi’s handling of the closing stages of the final race came in for severe criticism as he failed to correctly apply the regulations regarding safety car restarts in an attempt to ensure a clear fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen for one racing lap. After analysis from the governing body, new president Mohammed Ben Sulayem last week announced a new race control structure that doesn’t include Masi, and Alonso said he is conflicted over the reasons for it.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 Testing 2022: When is it, who’s driving and how can I follow it?

After a tempestuous winter for Formula 1, the new era action gets underway with pre-season testing which starts in Barcelona on Wednesday. F1’s launch season is almost complete, while the fallout from the controversial end to the Abu Dhabi GP has seen sweeping changes including the removal of Michael Masi as race director and new protocols introduced, which means focus on 2022 takes centre stage as teams get ready to run the new cars and show off what technical innovations each squad has decided upon under the new technical regulations.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 testing schedule: Team and driver start times in Barcelona

Formula 1 has come out of the other side after a bitter couple of months following the controversial ending to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi. Lewis Hamilton is back, Michael Masi has been removed as race director and pre-season testing will start in Barcelona on Wednesday.The 2022 F1 season will also bring in new rules and regulations, pushing teams to adjust their cars to capitalise on new technical innovations designed to improve competition and depth to the sport after a year dominated each week by Mercedes and Red Bull.This week we will be taking a closer look at...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1 odds paint an intriguing picture on Lewis Hamilton retirement

The fact that Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 world championship odds have barely moved shows that not many actually expected him to retire. Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is indeed set to return to Mercedes for a 10th season in 2022 after offseason speculation that he might retire after the way the 2021 season ended in Abu Dhabi.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

New generation of F1 cars set to hit the track in Barcelona

Formula One will get a glimpse of what the season may look like when its new generation of cars hits the track in a test session in Barcelona on Wednesday. It will be the first preseason session following one of the biggest regulation changes in the series, and the first time drivers and teams will get a real feel about what to expect in 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

The Secret to Mercedes' F1 Dominance Is Really No Secret

The World Champions have shown off its W13, the car with which it hopes to claim a record-extending ninth consecutive Formula 1 Constructors' Championship. It’s Mercedes. They have been the benchmark in the sport since 2014, sometimes brutally so, destroying both records and the aspirations of their rivals. The...
MERCEDES, TX
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

301K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy