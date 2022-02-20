ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Cameron Daddo and his model wife Alison Brahe reveal how they saved their marriage and 'evolved' as a couple after the actor cheated on her

By D. Lawrance
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Cameron Daddo and Alison Brahe have spoken about how they saved their marriage after the actor cheated on the model in 1994.

Brahe, 52, told the Sydney Morning Herald that her relationship to Daddo, 56, 'evolved the most' during marriage counselling in the wake of his infidelity.

However it wasn't all smooth sailing, with the mother-of-three admitting they had 'a terrible experience' with their first therapist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Lb49_0eK0ijtp00
Building back better: Cameron Daddo and Alison Brahe have spoken about how they saved their marriage after the actor cheated on the model in 1994. Seen here in 2019

'It is so important to find the right therapist for you. The one we found was our second choice, as the first one was a terrible experience,' said Alison.

However once they found a decent counsellor, the long-term couple 'both wanted the relationship to work, so that was a good starting point'.

Last year, Daddo spoke about hurting his wife by cheating on her three years after tying the knot in 1991.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2CW0_0eK0ijtp00
Reformed: Brahe, 52, told the Sydney Morning Herald that her relationship to Daddo, 56, 'evolved the most' during marriage counselling in the wake of his infidelity

The Australian actor discussed his marriage on Nova FM's Separate Bathrooms podcast and admitted it's important to 'learn how to apologise'.

'We were told by Reverend Brian that married us. He said you're going to hurt your partner the most of anyone in your life.'

'In my case, it's probably true,' an emotional Cameron said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOzHf_0eK0ijtp00
Candid: Daddo became emotional as he discussed hurting his nineties model wife Brahe after he cheated on her and blamed his infidelity on alcohol

'So it's a good idea to learn how to apologise, mean it and then make the necessary actions, so you don't repeat it. That's a good lesson,' he added.

The couple wed in 1991 and have three children together, daughters Lotus, 24, and Bodhi, 14, and a son, River, 20.

Last year Cameron and Alison celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCglI_0eK0ijtp00
'We were told by Reverend Brian that married us. He said "you're going to hurt your partner the most of anyone in your life". In my case, it's probably true,' an emotional Cameron said

Back in 2019, Cameron revealed his marriage was never the same again after his extra-marital affair in 1994.

Alison added that the couple had to go through a 'hell of a lot of work' before they could finally reach a happy place.

'I was the one who left the marriage,' Cameron told Woman's Day, clarifying that he had been unfaithful, not Alison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owRer_0eK0ijtp00
Affair: Back in 2019, Cameron revealed his marriage was never the same again after his extra-marital affair in 1994 

His infidelity took place in America, after he had relocated there for his acting career.

Alison admitted that their marriage was hardly 'couple goals', but they worked on it and are better off today.

'You don't get to 28 years of marriage without a hell of a lot of work and struggles – and a fair chunk of pain and tears,' she said.

In a blog post for daddy website The Father Hood, Daddo blamed alcohol for his infidelity.

'I was the one that left the marriage,' he said, citing alcohol and his work schedule as the main reasons behind his infidelity.

'When I acted out in that way, I didn’t really want to be there,' he continued.

'There were reasons how I got into that place. And a lot of it was alcohol and being alone, feeling really lonely and being literally oceans away from my partner.'

The star said that he and Alison both received counselling to repair their marriage, and that the experience ultimately became something that they could grow from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fV0TW_0eK0ijtp00
Milestone: The couple wed in 1991 and have three children together, daughters Lotus, 24, and Bodhi, 14, and a son, River, 20. Earlier this month, Cameron and Alison celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary 

