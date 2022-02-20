ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant Denyer debuts his RAT TAIL on Dancing With The Stars: All Stars after taking to the dance floor and rapping as 'G Diddy' for his cha-cha routine

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Grant Denyer made his grand return to the dance floor during Sunday night's Dancing With The Stars: All Stars season premiere.

And the former Sunrise weatherman commanded attention with his cha-cha routine to Vanilla Ice's iconic hit Ice Ice Baby, having grown a rat tail to complete his look.

After performing alongside his dance partner Lily Cornish and rapping as 'G Diddy', the 44-year-old couldn't wait to show off his unique hairstyle to host Sonia Kruger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEnZR_0eK0ih8N00
New look: Grant Denyer (centre), 44, debuted his RAT TAIL on Sunday night's premiere episode of Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, after taking to the dance floor and rapping as 'G Diddy' for his Cha Cha routine. Pictured L is his dance partner Lily Cornish and R is host Sonia Kruger 

'I've grown a rat tail just for tonight,' he told Sonia, while showing off the plaited hair.

Sonia couldn't hide her shock, exclaiming 'Oh my God, is that real?'

The father-of-three proudly revealed that it is in fact real, and had been growing it to get revenge on his uncle Dave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316qfl_0eK0ih8N00
Proud: 'I've grown a rat tail just for tonight,' he told Sonia, while showing off the plaited hair. Sonia couldn't hide her shock, exclaiming 'Oh my God, is that real?' The father of three proudly revealed that it is in fact real, and had been growing it to get revenge on his uncle Dave

'I had one of these as a kid and my uncle threatened to take me to the shearing shed and shear it off, so take that uncle Dave! Woo, it's back baby!' he exclaimed.

Grant revealed in a piece to camera during rehearsals that Dancing With The Stars 'is very, very deeply special' to him and that he simply loves it 'so much'.

He certainly gave his first performance of the season his all, donning a neon tracksuit with 'G Diddy' emblazoned on the back, a thick gold chain and oversized sunglasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KhePn_0eK0ih8N00
Feeling bold: The former Sunrise weatherman certainly gave his first performance of the season his all, donning a neon tracksuit with 'G Diddy' emblazoned on the back, a thick gold chain and oversized sunglasses 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ezCza_0eK0ih8N00
Vocal: Posing with a boom box on his shoulder before showing off his dance moves, Grant shouted into a microphone, 'G Diddy in the house!'

Posing with a boom box on his shoulder before showing off his dance moves, Grant shouted into a microphone, 'G Diddy in the house!'

Grant is still in the running to be crowned the champion of Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, with actor Cameron Daddo having been eliminated at the end of the show.

Grant won the 2006 season of Dancing With The Stars and was a co-host alongside Amanda Keller in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzhQx_0eK0ih8N00
Will he win? Grant is still in the running to be crowned the champion of Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, with actor Cameron Daddo having been eliminated at the end of the show. Pictured on the left is host Daryl Somers

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Floor#Dancing With The Stars#Reality Tv#Sunrise#Ice Ice Baby
