ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

Single-vehicle crash causes lane closure on I-20

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 2 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash has caused on Sunday, February 20, at approximately...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Two-vehicle crash claims life of Florence man

From The Tribune staff reports LAUDERDALE COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed a Florence man’s life on Friday, February 18, at approximately 10:03 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Roy L. Behel, 81, was critically injured when the 1995 John Deere tractor he was driving was struck by a 2018 Isuzu NPR truck, […]
FLORENCE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Saint Clair County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Clair County, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville School Bus involved in minor crash

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville School Bus was involved in a minor crash on Tuesday, February 22, at approximately 3:40 p.m. According to the Trussville Police Department, the school bus sideswiped a utility truck in the 400 block of Birch Street. Reports state that the bus was carrying students but was […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Birmingham on Friday, February 18, at approximately 10:22 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Randall Quentin Johnson, 38, of Birmingham, was a pedestrian riding a scooter on the roadway when he was struck by a motor […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 20#Single Vehicle Crash#The Tribune#St#Alea
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man killed during apparent assault

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed during an apparent assault on Monday, February 21, at approximately 7:13 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Joshua Isaiah Carpenter, 26, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. The incident occurred in the 1700 block of 33rd Street […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man arrested for multiple charges including attempted murder after fleeing deputies

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Birmingham man was arrested for multiple charges, including attempted murder, after attempting to flee Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Saturday, February 19, at approximately 7:20 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Drewcolby Duane Killings, 32, of Birmingham, was reported loading items into the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in reported assault

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a reported assault on Thursday, February 17, at approximately 3:53 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Croner’s Office, Felicia A. Ford, 49, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. The incident occurred at 1700 14th […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham PD investigates homicide of Birmingham man

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating the homicide of a Birmingham man, which occurred on Saturday, February 19, at approximately 10:50 a.m. According to the BPD, Anthony Jackson, 46, of Birmingham, was found unresponsive in the front lawn at 1745 33rd Street Ensley. “Officers from the West […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Man shot and killed by juvenile in Odenville

From The Tribune staff reports ODENVILLE — A man was shot and killed by a juvenile in Odenville on Wednesday, February 16, at 6:32 p.m. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident in the Hearthstone Drive area of Odenville. After arriving on the scene, deputies discovered that the […]
ODENVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

16-year-old arrested in homicide investigation

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reports an arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 18-year-old De’Undray Nakil Haggard on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. According to the BPD, a 16-year-old juvenile of Birmingham was arrested after a warrant for Capital Murder with the Jefferson County District […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Man found dead in apartment after apparent altercation

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A man was found dead in an apartment after an apparent altercation on Thursday, February 17, at approximately 3:53 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), officers from the West Precinct responded to a call of an altercation occurring at a private residence. Officers arrived on the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville PD involved in car chase, suspect at large

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Polie Department (TPD) was involved in a car chase on Monday, February 14, at approximately 3:46 p.m. According to the TPD, officers attempted to stop a silver Pontiac Vibe with a R and S Automotive drive-off tag traveling on I-59 southbound near Chalkville Mountain Road. “The driver […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy