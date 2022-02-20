ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Walgreens stores in Dallas robbed early Saturday morning within an hour-span, police believe they are related

By Mike Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 2 days ago
Dallas, Texas – Two Walgreens stores in Dallas were robbed within an hour-span in the early morning hours on Saturday, the Dallas Police Department confirmed.

According to them, officers were dispatched to the Walgreens store located in the 11660 block of Preston Road shortly after 5 a.m. following a 911 call in regards to a robbery.

The employee that was working the night-shift said to the police they were attacked by two male suspects forcing them to hand over property.

Once the suspects got what they wanted, the fled the scene.

The second robbery was reported an hour later, around 6 a.m., when officers received a robbery call and were dispatched at the second Walgreens store locating that morning.

An employee working at the Walgreens store located in the 3400 block of McKinney Avenue informed the authorities they were threatened by a male suspect seeking products from the store.

Once the employee provided the wanted items to the suspect, he fled the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incidents.

Since the robberies happened within an hour, police believe the incident might be related.

Once more details are available, we will update the story.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department.

Daily Fort Worth

Weekend hit-and-run accident in Euless critically injures female victim, the police are asking for public's help in identifying the suspect

Euless, Texas – Hit-and-run incident over the weekend was almost fatal for one female victim, the local police confirmed. According to the Euless police, the incident happened Saturday night around 7 p.m. when a female was struck by a vehicle while she was walking along Hwy 10, by the Extra Space Storage located at 1204 W. Euless Boulevard.
Daily Fort Worth

Sunday morning hit-and-run in Fort Worth fatal for one person, local authorities asking for public's help in identifying the vehicle

Fort Worth, Texas – The Fort Worth Police Department released a photo of the vehicle that fled the scene after fatally hitting a pedestrian in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to the police department, the fatal hit-and-run incident happened in the early morning hours on Sunday just before 3 a.m. on Crowley Road, near Laurel Land Memorial Park in the southern part of the city.
Daily Fort Worth

Friday overnight officer-involved shooting in Mesquite results with one person shot and injured, report

Mesquite, Texas – One person was shot, injured and transferred to hospital for treatment in the overnight Friday shooting that took place in Mesquite. According to the incident report, officers were dispatched at the scene at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Samuell Boulevard, near Big Town Boulevard, following a 911 call in regards to a suspicious activity.
Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth officer caught driving police vehicle while intoxicated, arrested

Fort Worth, Texas – Fort Worth police officer has been arrested and is facing charges after he was caught driving police vehicle while intoxicated, the department confirmed. According to multiple reports, the incident happened three days ago on February 8. The identity of the officer was not released by the authorities, but it was confirmed that he is a 29-year veteran.
Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

