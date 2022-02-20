Two Walgreens stores in Dallas robbed early Saturday morning within an hour-span, police believe they are related

Dallas, Texas – Two Walgreens stores in Dallas were robbed within an hour-span in the early morning hours on Saturday, the Dallas Police Department confirmed.

According to them, officers were dispatched to the Walgreens store located in the 11660 block of Preston Road shortly after 5 a.m. following a 911 call in regards to a robbery.

The employee that was working the night-shift said to the police they were attacked by two male suspects forcing them to hand over property.

Once the suspects got what they wanted, the fled the scene.

The second robbery was reported an hour later, around 6 a.m., when officers received a robbery call and were dispatched at the second Walgreens store locating that morning.

An employee working at the Walgreens store located in the 3400 block of McKinney Avenue informed the authorities they were threatened by a male suspect seeking products from the store.

Once the employee provided the wanted items to the suspect, he fled the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incidents.

Since the robberies happened within an hour, police believe the incident might be related.

Once more details are available, we will update the story.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department.