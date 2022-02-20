ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finland takes down ROC, wins first-ever Olympic men’s hockey gold

By Ryan Quigley
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in Olympic history, Finland is taking home a hockey gold medal. The Finnish men took down the ROC by a score of 2-1 early Sunday morning, powered by the strong play of goaltender Harri Sateri and some stingy play in the defensive zone. The Finns...

