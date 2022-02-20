CDFW Offers $750,00 In Grants for Habitat Enhancement

RIVERSIDE – Riverside County will distribute $2.8 million to 1,120 microbusinesses in Riverside County as part of a new grant offered by the Riverside County Office of Economic Development. The Riverside County Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program will provide $2,500 grants to businesses and entrepreneurs with four employees or fewer and made less than $50,000 in revenue.Applications for the Riverside County Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program are now being accepted at http://rivcobizhelp.org. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis for qualifying microbusinesses. Applicants will be notified of approval status within 14 business days from date of application submission. Awardees will receive funding once the county receives funding from the C.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO