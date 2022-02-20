Adlene Harrison, the woman to be remembered as the first woman to serve as Dallas mayor has passed away aged 98

Dallas, Texas – On Saturday, the Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced the death of Adlene Harrison, former Dallas mayor.

Adlene Harrison will be remembered as the first woman to serve as Dallas mayor and also the first Jewish woman to be mayor of a major city.

She has served as an acting Dallas mayor in 1976 as part of her 4-year-long Dallas City Council member term.

She was 98 years old.

Harrison will be remembered for having an amazing impact on the city of Dallas and the history of our country, said Mayor Johnson in his statement:

“We have lost a Dallas legend. Adlene Harrison had an amazing impact on this city. As the first woman that this city called its mayor, she made history. As a loyal, smart, and caring person, she made countless friends. And as a fearless and strong leader, she made Dallas better. We grieve with her friends and family, but we should also celebrate her inspiring 98 years of life. May God rest her spirited soul.”