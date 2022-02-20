ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Jeanette Kwayke? BBC’s Olympic host is former international sprinter

By Nyle Smith
 2 days ago
FORMER Olympian Jeanette Kwayke has been gracing our screens for the BBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics - and has made history in her blossoming career as a presenter.

The ex-Team GB sprinter became the first black boxing presenter in UK history when she lead Channel 5's coverage of Sam Egginton's sixth round beatdown on Ashley Theophane in 2020.

Jeanette Kwakye was one of Britain's top sprinters in the 2000s Credit: Andrew Barr - The Sun Glasgow
Jeanette Kwakye has been behind the mic for BBC Sport during the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage

Who is Jeanette Kwayke?

The 38-year-old was born in Woodford Green in London on March 20, 1983 and has a younger brother Louis, who was also a keen athlete.

She quickly realised her sporting talent during her teenage years running for Woodford Green with Essex Ladies when she progressed through the junior ranks and turned pro in 2005.

Kwayke graduated from the University of Loughborough, with a degree in Politics and Economics

Jeanette tied knots with Nigerian husband Tokunbo back in 2016.

The couple have two children, one son and a daughter.

What has she achieved?

Jeanette achieved British championship medals over 100 metres and 200m in 2007.

Her highest achievement came in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games when the athlete became the first British woman in 24 years to make it to the 100m final, where she finished sixth.

Unfotunately, the ex-Olympian was forced to withdraw from competitions in 2010 having suffered from Achilles tendon and knee injuries.

However, Kwayke reached the semi-finals in the 2011 World Championships in Daegu, South Korea, and became the 100m women's British champion that same year.

Unfortunately, 2012 was not such a good year.

Jeanette failed to qualify for the London Olympic Games due to another injury but she won the British 60m indoor title to make up for it.

Personal bests:

  • 60m - 7.08sec (March 2008)
  • 100m - 11.14 (August 2008)
  • 200m 23.11 (July 2007)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QibyJ_0eK0hfP800
Jeanette Kwayke came sixth in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games Credit: PA:Press Association

But she appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2021 birthday honours list.

What does she do now?

Since Jeanette declared retirement from the sport, she has presented for Sky Sports, Channel 5 and the BBC which includes an hourly long show on BBC Radio London every Saturday called The Women's Sports Show.

The former British champion has also covered Olympic sport, European Games and the Commonwealth Games.

Jeanette has worked for Channel 4 and has most recently featured on the One Show.

In 2017, the sprinter published the Children's book, Femi The Fox which featured on BBC Africa.

