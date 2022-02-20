Western Michigan University’s Black Student Union offers community, platform for Black students

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A new grant aims to help create safer police responses across the county for people with mental illnesses and substance use issues. Integrated Services of Kalamazoo received a $550,000 grant from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance through the Connect and Protect: Law Enforcement Behavioral Health Responses, according to a news release from ISK. The money funds the county’s new Police-Mental Health Collaboration program, which is meant to help improve public safety responses and interactions with the criminal justice system for people who have mental illnesses or substance use issues, the release said.

