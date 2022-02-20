Beereals? Smartmouth extending its line of cereal-inspired brews

Smartmouth Brewing garnered national attention in 2019 when it launched its Saturday Morning IPA, a “beereal” made with toasted marshmallows and wrapped in a can reminiscent of Lucky Charms.

On March 5, Smartmouth is expanding its pantry with two new beereals and another with a weekend vibe. Online ordering begins Feb. 23.

Caveman Confetti is a fruited gose reminiscent of Fruity Pebbles; Sticky Bricks is a blonde ale with notes along the line of Rice Krispies treats. They will available on draft and in cans.

The Saturday Night is a bourbon barrel-aged stout with a mouthful of late-night tastes, including potato chips, baked pizza dough and malted milk balls. The stout is the only one in a bottle and will be available only in a gift pack.

Saturday Morning is also making a return on March 5.

Chris Neikirk, Smartmouth’s community engagement director, said beers sold out within hours of last year’s release.

Neikirk isn’t sure how much or how many cases will be available and prices won’t be announced until the morning of Feb. 23.

Since January, the brewery has released several cartoon- and Saturday morning-inspired beers. Giddy Up, a “cowboy” coffee imperial milk stout, and Sunday Morning, a mimosa-inspired tart ale, launched in January. Relinquish My Waffle, an ale with flavors of blueberries and maple syrup, and Mash Up, a coconut-chocolate rum imperial coffee milk stout, were released this month. Those too can be ordered on Feb. 23 if supplies are available, Neikirk said.

The Norfolk and Virginia Beach tasting rooms will have a Quadruple Release Extravaganza on March 5.

If you go

The Quadruple Release party.

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 5. Includes live ‘90s music, activities and food, including a waffletina brunch pop-up and breakfast tacos.

Where: 1309 Raleigh Ave., Norfolk; 313 32nd St., Virginia Beach

Tickets: Free

Details: smartmouthbrewing.com ; 757-624-3939