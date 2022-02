Add to your stash of workout clothing and gear with some of the best President's Day sales of 2022. Image Credit: LIVESTRONG.com Creative

Maybe you're new to exercise and need a few pieces of equipment or tech to get you started. Or, perhaps you're itching to add to your never-ending stockpile of workout clothes. No matter where you stand, a sale is the perfect excuse to add a few pieces of fitness gear to your virtual cart.

Shop some of the best President's Day sales out there and get ready to save some serious cash.

Most companies make and market fitness wear according to gender, so we have listed both women's and men's picks below. The main difference is the fit. Choose whichever version feels best to you.

With their breathable upper and sock-like construction, these shoes definitely bring comfort to just about any running workout (no matter how challenging). They're also super lightweight and the rubber outsole offers plenty of traction on slippery pavement.

​Buy it:​ Nike.com (men's); Nike.com (women's); ​Price: ​$48.97 - $58.97 ($65 value)

Adidas' Cloudfoam running shoes have a comfortable and stretchy mesh upper that's perfect for a quick jog, stroll around the park or trip to the store. And the soles mold to your foot, giving you personalized comfort.

​Buy it: ​Amazon.com (women's; Amazon.com (similar men's);​ Price:​ $40.36 ($70 value)

No one loves feeling like they're slipping out of their shoes mid-run. Fortunately, these Under Armour shoes pack plenty of heel cushion to help keep your foot stable no matter how bumpy the terrain gets.

​Buy it: ​Underarmour.com (men's); Underarmour.com (women's); ​Price: ​$49.99 - $54.99 ($70 value)

Designed for yoga, this cropped tank offers light support and feels buttery smooth on your skin. It also has a built-in bra, so you don't need to throw on multiple layers for your workout.

​Buy it: ​Lululemon.com; ​Price: ​$49 ($58 value)

This long-sleeve top makes the perfect base layer for a cold weather training session. It traps heat but isn't too bulky, so you can easily wear it under a sweatshirt or jacket.

​Buy it:​ Underarmour.com (men's); Underarmour.com (similar women's); ​Price: ​$33.99 ($44.99 value)

This exercise tee is a workout-wear staple. It checks all the boxes with its lightweight, sweat-wicking, anti-odor fabric. And you can choose from 15 different colors!

​Buy it: ​Underarmour.com (women's); Underarmour.com (similar men's); ​Price: ​$18.99 ($24.99 value)

This sports bra shines during high-impact training like running and high-intensity interval workouts. It also has mesh panels on the sides to give you a little extra breathability during your workouts.

​Buy it:​ Underarmour.com; ​Price:​ $45.99 ($60 value)

Image Credit: Old Navy/LIVESTRONG.com

This longer, breathable sports bra is perfect for lowe- impact exercise. And thanks to the tag-free design, you can wear it all day without any unwanted irritation on your skin.

​Buy it: ​Oldnavy.com; ​Price:​ $20 ($32.99 value)

This sports bra has more than 34,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, so you can definitely say it's a fan favorite. Delivered in packs of three, these bras have a seamless design, to keep your back, ribs and armpits chafe-free. They've also got removable pads, so you can set them up however you prefer.

​Buy it:​ Amazon.com; ​Price: ​$28.99 ($45.99 value)

Available in three different colors, these sweats are comfortable and fleece lined, making them ideal for cooler walks or lounging on the couch. Plus, these are slim fit and cuffed at the ankle for a sleeker, non-bulky look.

​Buy it:​ Adidas.com (women's); Adidas.com (similar men's); ​Price: ​$32 (value $45)

These workout leggings are best for medium- and high-impact workouts. The fabric is supportive and zipper-free, so you don't have to worry about any uncomfortable friction during your sweat session. Bonus: The side pockets are smartphone size, so you can train and walk hands-free.

​Buy it:​ Athleta.com; ​Price:​ $44.99 ($57.99 value)

These training pants are best for colder workout days. The fabric is thermal and sweat wicking, so you don't lose heat and stay totally dry during your workout. And you can even get them in four different colors.

​Buy it:​ Nike.com (men's); Nike.com (similar women's); ​Price:​ $45.97 ($55 value)

Monitor your heart rate, track your workouts and optimize your sleep with one of the best FitBits: the Fitbit Sense. You can even store your data and watch your progress over time with the Fitbit app on your smart phone.

​Buy it:​ Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $199.95 ($299.95 value)

One of the best fitness trackers out there, the Apple watch can track numerous activities, like running, functional strength training and high-intensity interval training. You can also take phone calls, send texts and download music right onto this wearable.

​Buy it: ​Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $249 ($279 value)

Although this wearable is mainly a step tracker, it also allows you to monitor your heart rate, set alarms and track your sleep.

​Buy it:​ Amazon.com; ​Price: ​$16.90 ($19.96 value)

With more than 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it's safe to say AirPods are a fan favorite. And the Pro version takes your listening experience to the next level with their customizable noise cancellation, allowing you to adjust how much noise you let in.

​Buy it: ​Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $174.98 ($249 value)

For those who love a high-intensity training session, these workout headphones are the way to go. These wrap comfortably around your ear for a guaranteed fit, no matter how many burpees you complete.

​Buy it: ​Amazon.com; ​Price: ​$179.99 ($249.95 value)

When it comes to battery life, these Jabra headphones are a clear winner. These have about 7 hours of play time with one full charge and 28 hours with the earbud case. And these even come with a 2-year warranty against water damage or dust.

​Buy it:​ Amazon.com; ​Price: ​$59.99 ($79.99 value)

The TRX suspension trainer turns just about any doorway into a home gym. And if you're not familiar with how to use a TRX, you get full access to a library of instructional videos and workouts with your purchase.

​Buy it: ​TRXtraining.com; ​Price:​ $199.95 ($249.95 value)

This massage gun comes with eight different attachments and six speeds, so you can find just the right pressure for your tight muscles. And this one has about 120 minutes of continuous use with a single charge.

​Buy it:​ Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $69.99 ($89.99 value)

The foam roller is a must-have for fitness fans and casual gym-goers alike. Not only is this recovery tool easy to use and effective for releasing muscle tightness, it's ​way​ cheaper than a professional massage.

​Buy it:​ Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $17.82 ($18.99 value)