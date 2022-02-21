1 Person Dead Following Hit-And-Run On Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on the Stevenson Expressway.
The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. on the inbound Stevenson near Throop Street, according to Illinois State Police.
Illinois State Police said the accident happened at 2:25 p.m. on the inbound Stevenson near Loomis Street.
Donald Brown, 45, of Chicago, was driving a gray Freightliner semi-trailer truck and had slowed down due to traffic ahead. Tricia Hernandez, 35, of Elwood, was right behind the truck and rear-ended it, state police said.
Hernandez was pronounced dead on the scene. State police did not indicate whether Brown was injured.
The right lane of the inbound Stevenson, the ramp from the inbound Stevenson onto the inbound Dan Ryan expressway, and the ramp from northbound Damen Avenue to the inbound Stevenson were all shut down or a couple of hours late Monday for an investigation – though traffic kept getting by on the shoulder.
Further details were not available.
