1 Person Dead Following Hit-And-Run On Dan Ryan

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead after being hit by a car on the Dan Ryan near 35 th early Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police say around 3 a.m. a person was hit by a driver while on the expressway. It is not clear why the victim was walking on the expressway.

They area was closed for a few hours while investigators searched for clues.

The driver has not yet been found.

The victim has not been identified either.

