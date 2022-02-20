ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask the Vet: Dental disease among most common feline ailments

By Gary Thompson / Special to The Blade
One of the most common conditions affecting our feline friends is dental disease. It’s estimated that between 50 and 90 percent of cats older than four years have some degree of dental disease.

Oral disorders are especially impactful to cats for whom self-grooming is a vital part of a daily routine, and many cats can suffer in silence with untreated, painful dental disease. Gingivitis, periodontitis, and tooth resorption are the most common oral problems in cats, and home care, early detection and proper treatment are vital parts of keeping your cat healthy and pain free.

Gingivitis, or inflammation of the gum tissue surrounding the tooth, can be severe in cats. Bacteria in the mouth accumulate on and below the gum line of the tooth, which can damage the normal protective barrier between the gums and teeth. This allows for further colonization of bacteria beneath the gum line, and some cats’ immune systems can react vigorously to the bacterial invasion.

This reaction further exacerbates the inflammation of the gums, and sometimes severe, red, painful gums develop. Some systemic diseases like feline leukemia virus or feline immunodeficiency virus have been associated with severe gingivitis as well.

Most mild to moderate cases are reversible with professional oral care by your veterinarian, coupled with regular home care. Severe cases may need treatment with immunosuppressive drugs, and in extremely advanced disease that does not respond to treatment, surgical extraction of the teeth may be needed. Cats who undergo full-mouth extractions do amazingly well afterward and adjust to life without teeth very quickly.

Periodontitis is the progression of gingivitis when the bone and tissue supporting the teeth are damaged. As periodontitis worsens, teeth become loose and infected, which then will require extraction and/or oral surgery to address.

Tooth resorption is the most common cause of tooth loss in cats and is a process where the structure of the tooth begins to deteriorate. It generally begins at the gum line and progresses to large erosions of the crown of the tooth and resorption of the roots.

This can be a very painful disease, and the analogy I use is to try and imagine someone gradually drilling away the crowns of many of your teeth. These erosions expose the sensitive nerves in the pulp of the tooth, and cats will turn their heads while eating, stop grooming and can be understandably irritable. Under anesthesia your veterinarian will need to obtain a full set of X-rays to determine the extent of damage to the root and surrounding bone and remove any affected teeth.

While home dental care for cats can be a challenge, many cats can be trained over time to tolerate brushing. However, do not use human toothpaste since it is not safe for pets.

If you can’t train your cat to tolerate regular home care, at a minimum check your cat’s mouth weekly for odor, inflamed gums, or changes to the crowns, and contact your veterinarian if noted. One of the most important parts of your cat’s annual checkup with your veterinarian is monitoring your cat’s dental health, and early detection and treatment will save your feline friend a great deal of oral trouble and pain.

Questions for Dr. Gary Thompson can be emailed to askthevet@theblade.com or mailed to The Blade, Attn. Ask the Vet, 541 N. Superior St. Toledo, OH., 43660. Dr. Thompson regrets that he cannot answer individual letters.

