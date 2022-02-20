ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman Confirmed Dead After Going Missing

Cover picture for the articleLindsey Pearlman, the actress with credits that include "Empire" and "General Hospital" was found dead 3 days after disappearing ... the LAPD now confirms. The body of the 43-year-old was found Friday at the base of Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood ... a very popular hiking spot....

R.I.P. Lindsey Pearlman – ‘General Hospital’ Actress Found Dead at 43, Days After Being Reported Missing by Her Family

After being reported missing days earlier, “General Hospital” actress Lindsey Pearlman was sadly found dead this morning, the Los Angeles P0lice Department announced. The law enforcement agency shared that around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The body was later confirmed to be that of Pearlman whose full name was Lindsey Erin Pearlman. “The cause of death will be determined by the coroner,” the department said in a statement. The location where Pearlman was found is south of Runyon Canyon Park, a popular hiking spot among locals. Pearlman was just 43 years old.
