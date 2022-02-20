ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pub owner publicly shames couple who left without paying their £179 Valentine's bill after ordering steak, lobster and FOUR bottles of wine

By Jessica Summers For Mailonline
 2 days ago

A pub owner revealed how a couple racked up a £179 bill on a Valentine's date - then left without paying.

The owners of The Mill, in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, shared the receipt of their lavish meal on Facebook, which included steak, lobster, halloumi fries, two portions of mussels, a Thai green curry and four bottles of wine.

The publicans said the couple, who were not named or pictured, had until 4pm on February 15 to pay the bill, saying: 'You were sat opposite a camera & the CCTV couldn’t be clearer.'

The pub later shared an update to reveal an anonymous woman - believed to be the girlfriend - had come in to settle the bill on the evening of February 15.

The owners of The Mill, in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, shared the receipt of their lavish meal on Facebook, which included steak, lobster, halloumi fries, two portions of mussels, a Thai green curry and four bottles of wine 
The owners of the award winning Pub took to social media with the hopes of being paid for their services

The saga started on Valentine's Day, when the couple booked into the pub for a romantic date night meal.

The bill shows they ordered four bottles of £21.50 Zinfandel wine and both ordered mussels to start, before tucking into a £28 fillet steak, £20 half lobster and £21 Thai curry for the main.

The award-winning pub took to Facebook in the hopes of reconciling with the bill-dodgers without getting police involved.

They wrote: 'To the lovely couple that racked up a hefty bill consisting of fillet steak & lobster, numerous bottles of wine….

The pub later shared an update to reveal an 'anonymous woman' - believed to be the girlfriend - had come in to settle the bill on the evening of February 15 

'Whilst we’re sure it was a honest mistake on your part that you left without paying, please pay your bill by 4 o clock today.

'You were sat opposite a camera & the CCTV couldn’t be clearer. Happy Valentines eh'.

After sharing the first post, The Mill staff revealed had been in contact with the man who admitted he did not yet have enough funds to pay.

He assured the manager he would pay up once he received his wages.

However on Tuesday evening the £129.20 bill was paid in full by a woman.

Taking to Facebook again the establishment said: 'Last thing on this… The bill has been paid by an anonymous female believed to be his girlfriend!'

Social media users were incredulous at the seemingly terrible date and stated they hoped the woman would rid herself of her companion.

One person said: 'Ohh the shame hope she doesn’t marry him'.

While another agreed saying: 'That's one valentines she won't forget having to pay that out'.

And a third person chimed in with: 'No 2nd date there then'.

Meanwhile, others were perplexed at the amount of wine consumed, and said it was no wonder the couple couldn't remember to pay.

One person said: '4 bottles wine??? They maybe did just forget cos they were pished'.

While another declared: '4 bottles of wine ?? I’d struggle to remember been there let alone remembering if I’d paid'.

And a third person said: 'No wonder they forgot to pay after 4 bottles'.

don pierce
2d ago

It’s ironic in the age of women’s liberation that only the male is vilainized. They both left without paying.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

