ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Dannii Minogue is left scrambling after 210cm tall United player David Okwera falls into the crowd during basketball match in Melbourne - as her boyfriend Adrian Newman attempts to shield her

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Dannii Minogue had a bit of a shock on Sunday, as she attempted to enjoy a game of basketball.

The pop star was attending the the NBL match between Melbourne United and the New Zealand Breakers at John Cain Arena in Melbourne when she was at the centre of an unfortunate accident.

The 50-year-old, who was sitting alongside her boyfriend Adrian Newman, recoiled in shock as United player David Okwera, 18, fell into the crowd during the match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JDGzQ_0eK0e4Yt00
Ouch! Dannii Minogue (pictured) was attending the the NBL match between Melbourne United and the New Zealand Breakers at John Cain Arena in Melbourne when United player David Okwera fell into the crowd. Pictured alongside boyfriend Adrian Newman

Dannii was pictured scrambling to protect herself after the athlete went stumbling in her direction.

She was helped by Adrian who checked to ensure she was alright while amused members of the crowd looked on in surprise.

Video of the dramatic moment shared by the NBL's official Instagram account shows the towering player hurtling off the court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Vyuo_0eK0e4Yt00
Careful! Dannii was pictured scrambling to protect herself after the athlete went stumbling in her direction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kY8Oe_0eK0e4Yt00
Support: She was helped by Adrian who checked to ensure she was alright while amused members of the crowd looked on in surprise

He then stumbles over the chairs, flying right by Dannii, before vanishing between the seats.

Dannii's blue cap was knocked off her head as her boyfriend raised his hand to protect her head.

David is a standout superstar of the National Basketball League of Australia and is signed with Melbourne United for the next two seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9IUc_0eK0e4Yt00
Taking flight: Video of the dramatic moment shared by the NBL's official Instagram account shows the towering player hurtling off the court
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnfOi_0eK0e4Yt00
Down he goes: He then stumbles over the chairs, flying right by Dannii, before vanishing between the seats
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8R1K_0eK0e4Yt00
Careful! Dannii's blue cap was knocked off her head as her boyfriend raised his hand to protect her head

The Western Australian-born forward, 'is known for his length and athleticism, can protect the rim and defend at a highly competitive level', the NBL website explains.

At 210cm in height, which translates to around 6 feet and 11 inches, he is a formidable presence on the court.

David has represented Australia on multiple occasions, most recently for the national Under 19 side at the U19 FIBA World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ak4YC_0eK0e4Yt00
Tall: At 210cm in height, which translates to around 6 feet and 11 inches, the 18-year-old athelete is a formidable presence on the court. David Okwera is pictured 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fl8ji_0eK0e4Yt00
In town: Dannii has recently returned to Australia from the UK and has been spending time with Adrian in Melbourne this month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mZH9D_0eK0e4Yt00
Star: David is a standout superstar of the National Basketball League of Australia and is signed with Melbourne United for the next two seasons

Dannii meanwhile has recently returned to Australia from the UK and has been spending time with Adrian in Melbourne this month.

The notoriously private songstress told Who Magazine in 2018 that she's 'extremely happy' in her love life, and doesn't feel the need to share details about it.

She has also purchased a new home in Melbourne's affluent suburb of Hawthorn East.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0KmE_0eK0e4Yt00
She's a local: Dannii recently purchased a new home in Melbourne's affluent suburb of Hawthorn East

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

On this day in 2003: Shane Warne handed 12-month ban after taking diuretic

Shane Warne was banned from cricket for a year on this day in 2003, ruling him out of the World Cup, after he tested positive for banned diuretics.Warne accused the Australian Cricket Board’s drugs tribunal of bowing to “anti-doping hysteria” after they handed him a 12-month suspension for using a prohibited substance as a masking agent.The then 33-year-old came out fighting after Queensland judge Glen Williams QC announced the three-man panel had found him guilty of breaching the ACB’s drugs code.The verdict came as a body blow for the leg-spinner, who had insisted from the outset that the fluid tablet...
WEIGHT LOSS
Footwear News

Ashanti Shines in Dolce & Gabbana Bomber Jacket, Leather Boy Shorts & Thigh-High Boots at NBA All-Star Weekend

Click here to read the full article. You can always count on Ashanti to show up and show out. The R&B songstress was one of the many stars to pop out for the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio, this past weekend. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) On Monday, the “Coach Carter” star took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her fashionable fit for the weekend festivities. In the carousel images, Ashanti poses in a Cropped Zebra Print Bomber Jacket by Dolce & Gabbana. The satin outwear is complete with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dannii Minogue
Daily Mail

Neighbours veterans Ian Smith and Anne Charleston reunite for a rare TV interview as the Aussie soap faces the axe after Channel 5 pulled funding

With the axe hanging over Neighbours, two of Ramsey Street's favourites reunited this week to remember the good times and celebrate the much-loved soap. Ian Smith and Anne Charleston, who played Harold and Madge Bishop respectively, said on Studio 10 on Tuesday it would be sad to see the show go after it had given them both so much.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Chelsea supporters pay touching tribute to lifelong fan Jamal Edwards on 31 minutes after his sudden death... as Blues fans give a minute applause for the inspirational entrepreneur

Chelsea fans paid an emotional tribute to lifelong fan Jamal Edwards MBE, following his tragic death earlier in the week. Edwards made a name for himself through his online music channel SB.TV which he founded in 2006, leading him to work with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Emeli Sande.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melbourne United#Nbl#The New Zealand Breakers#Western Australian#Who Magazine
ESPN

Six Nations: Scotland add six players ahead of France clash

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has added six players to his Six Nations squad ahead of Saturday's match at home to France after some players were forced to withdraw due to injuries, it was announced on Monday. James Lang, Ollie Smith, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan, Kiran McDonald and Marshall Sykes have...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Sam Moore: Number eight leaves Cardiff Rugby and joins Ospreys

Number eight Sam Moore has left Cardiff Rugby and has joined Ospreys until the end of the 2022-23 season. The former England Under-20s player, who is Wales-qualified, joined Cardiff from Sale Sharks in January 2020. Moore, 23, has struggled for regular games, and his chances could be further limited next...
RUGBY
BBC

Kenya and Zimbabwe to play in South Africa's Currie Cup

Kenya and Zimbabwe will play in South Africa's Currie Cup this season as the two countries prepare for 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers later this year. Kenya' Simbas and Zimbabwe's Sables will be part of an eight-team African qualifying tournament which will be held in France in July, with just the winners being guaranteed a spot at next year's finals.
SPORTS
BBC

Burger Odendaal: Wasps sign former Bulls and Lions captain for 2022-23 season

Wasps have signed South African centre Burger Odendaal for the 2022-23 season. The 28-year-old ex-Bulls captain will join the Premiership club from Emirates Lions, where he led the side in the United Rugby Championship. Odendaal has also had spells in Japan and worked with Wasps' attack coach John Mitchell at...
RUGBY
The Guardian

Could Waratahs, Western Force upset Australian Super Rugby apple cart?

We are only one round into Super Rugby Pacific and already it appears a wildcard and a dark horse may yet upset the status quo in the Australian section of the competition. For the past few years the race for supremacy has played out almost solely between the Brumbies and the Queensland Reds, with the NSW Waratahs, Western Force and Melbourne Rebels merely making up the numbers.
RUGBY
The Independent

Manu Tuilagi return boosts England on both sides of the ball – Anthony Seibold

England assistant coach Anthony Seibold sees Manu Tuilagi as a weapon in attack and defence as the powerful Sale centre prepares to make his comeback in Saturday’s clash with Wales.Tuilagi missed the opening two games of the Guinness Six Nations to make his club comeback from a torn hamstring sustained in the autumn, but he was restored to Eddie Jones’ squad last week.The 30-year-old is expected to be reunited with Henry Slade in midfield when Wales visit Twickenham on Saturday and Seibold feels he will bring brain as well as brawn to the back line.“On both sides of the ball...
RUGBY
BBC

Six Nations: Alex Dombrandt knows what facing England means to Wales

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England number eight Alex Dombrandt has never played a Six Nations game against...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

301K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy