Dannii Minogue is left scrambling after 210cm tall United player David Okwera falls into the crowd during basketball match in Melbourne - as her boyfriend Adrian Newman attempts to shield her

Dannii Minogue had a bit of a shock on Sunday, as she attempted to enjoy a game of basketball.

The pop star was attending the the NBL match between Melbourne United and the New Zealand Breakers at John Cain Arena in Melbourne when she was at the centre of an unfortunate accident.

The 50-year-old, who was sitting alongside her boyfriend Adrian Newman, recoiled in shock as United player David Okwera, 18, fell into the crowd during the match.

Dannii was pictured scrambling to protect herself after the athlete went stumbling in her direction.

She was helped by Adrian who checked to ensure she was alright while amused members of the crowd looked on in surprise.

Video of the dramatic moment shared by the NBL's official Instagram account shows the towering player hurtling off the court.

He then stumbles over the chairs, flying right by Dannii, before vanishing between the seats.

Dannii's blue cap was knocked off her head as her boyfriend raised his hand to protect her head.

David is a standout superstar of the National Basketball League of Australia and is signed with Melbourne United for the next two seasons.

The Western Australian-born forward, 'is known for his length and athleticism, can protect the rim and defend at a highly competitive level', the NBL website explains.

At 210cm in height, which translates to around 6 feet and 11 inches, he is a formidable presence on the court.

David has represented Australia on multiple occasions, most recently for the national Under 19 side at the U19 FIBA World Cup.

Dannii meanwhile has recently returned to Australia from the UK and has been spending time with Adrian in Melbourne this month.

The notoriously private songstress told Who Magazine in 2018 that she's 'extremely happy' in her love life, and doesn't feel the need to share details about it.

She has also purchased a new home in Melbourne's affluent suburb of Hawthorn East.