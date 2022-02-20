Letter from the Editor: High-profile trial revives old memories, underscores lasting lessons
By Therese Bottomly
The Oregonian
2 days ago
When a judge threw out Sarah Palin’s libel suit against the New York Times last week, it brought back memories of a hauntingly similar situation from The Oregonian’s past. To recap the recent case, Palin, the former vice-presidential candidate, had sued the Times over an editorial published after Rep. Steve Scalise...
In his Feb. 6 opinion piece, “Charter review commission should keep it simple in fixing city’s dysfunction,” Terry J. Harris wrote, “While the intent to marginally improve minority representation is noble, it is not at all clear that [multi-member districts] will even work as intended. There is no jurisdiction in the entire U.S. that uses the scheme the Charter Commission is considering.” In addition to benefiting minority representation – possibly in a significant, not marginal, way – studies have shown that voters are more likely to elect women to office in a multi-member system than in a single-member district election. And although rare in cities, multi-member districts exist in 10 state legislatures, providing more equitable representation without needing to draw gerrymandered maps, which are often challenged in court. So let’s not assume that Portlanders are unable to understand a new concept when others in the country have been able to see its benefits.
Oregon state Treasurer and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tobias Read on Tuesday called for news organizations and civic groups to host four debates between him and former House Speaker Tina Kotek in the lead-up to the May primary. Read pointed to a short list of major issues currently facing the state...
YUROK RESERVATION, Calif. — The young mother had behaved erratically for months, hitchhiking and wandering naked through two Native American reservations and a small town clustered along Northern California’s rugged Lost Coast. But things escalated when Emmilee Risling was charged with arson for igniting a fire in a...
After reading several of your Black History Month articles and reading or hearing in the news about voter-suppression laws being passed in certain states, I wonder: Given the impassioned rhetoric about critical race theory and discussion of racism, if the anti-critical race theory people succeed, where will it all stop? As horrible as anti-Black racism in the U.S. has been, the Black community isn’t the only marginalized group to have been severely mistreated. Does that mean there would be official policies against teaching about how Native Americans were treated? Or Chinese immigrants brought in to work the fields and the railroads? Should we be careful to not mention any of that? How about the World War II internment of American-born Japanese? There are people alive today who were survivors of that; are we not supposed to mention it? Could we even mention the vicious, even torturous treatment meted out to women who agitated for the right of women to vote? How far do the anti-critical race theory people wish to go in whitewashing and pruning our history?
The ongoing story of pollution by money and its corrupting influence prevails with the recent decision by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan to disqualify the campaign finance reform petitions (“Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan follows through, kills effort to set campaign contribution limits in 2022,” Feb. 9). She holds to a decision that ignores the will of the people and clearly benefits her and her donors, who gave her a war chest of over $3 million in the 2020 election. How can one not feel growing outrage and anger knowing that the money of big donors will continue to drive important decisions affecting the daily lives of citizens in every area, from the climate crisis to health care to education, to the air we breathe and the water we drink? What happened to government by the people and for the people? What happened to Secretary Fagan’s “Protect our democracy agenda”? What happened to upholding our constitution’s protection of free and fair elections, which prohibits undue influence from power and money?
A bill that would make it harder for Oregon school boards to fire their superintendent remained alive Tuesday. A divided House Education Committee signed off on the measure, just two days before the bill would have died. The measure would allow “no-cause” terminations only after a superintendent received 12 months’...
Comments / 0