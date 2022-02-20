ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Editorial: Oregon must make ‘mask optional’ schools a true option

By The Oregonian Editorial Board
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The joyous news earlier this month that the state would end its mask mandate for schools on March 31 came with a sneaky catch: Any school district that doesn’t require masks after that date could no longer offer the “test-to-stay” program that cuts quarantines for students who test negative for COVID-19...

The Oregonian

More than 175 seats in tuition-free Multnomah County preschools remain empty

Oregon spent millions to expand free preschool programs for low- and moderate-income children statewide last fall, making room for a total of 3,750 youngsters to attend. But state-funded tuition-free preschools in Multnomah County had 179 seats available as of December that they hadn’t been able to fill, state officials said. That was by far the highest number of openings, and one of the lowest enrollment rates, of any county in the state.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Hospitalizations fall below 600

The number of Oregonians hospitalized with coronavirus fell below 600 on Tuesday, marking the lowest point in more than six weeks and seemingly moving the state closer to ending indoor mask mandates. Hospitalizations plummeted by more than 140 since the state last reported figures Friday, before the Presidents’ Day three-day...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Bill to make it hard to fire Oregon superintendents advances

A bill that would make it harder for Oregon school boards to fire their superintendent remained alive Tuesday. A divided House Education Committee signed off on the measure, just two days before the bill would have died. The measure would allow “no-cause” terminations only after a superintendent received 12 months’...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Multi-member districts are more fair

In his Feb. 6 opinion piece, “Charter review commission should keep it simple in fixing city’s dysfunction,” Terry J. Harris wrote, “While the intent to marginally improve minority representation is noble, it is not at all clear that [multi-member districts] will even work as intended. There is no jurisdiction in the entire U.S. that uses the scheme the Charter Commission is considering.” In addition to benefiting minority representation – possibly in a significant, not marginal, way – studies have shown that voters are more likely to elect women to office in a multi-member system than in a single-member district election. And although rare in cities, multi-member districts exist in 10 state legislatures, providing more equitable representation without needing to draw gerrymandered maps, which are often challenged in court. So let’s not assume that Portlanders are unable to understand a new concept when others in the country have been able to see its benefits.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Historic building breaks are essential

The Feb. 13 article “Oregon lawmakers plan to extend tax break that rewards owners of million-dollar historic homes” cited the house bought by Sean Keys as an example of an unnecessary tax break because he said he would have saved the house with or without the tax breaks. However, it is not that simple. We were members of a group of Northwest residents who banded together to save the house from demolition by buying it, beginning the rehabilitation, then selling it to Mr. Keys. We were thrilled that a caring couple like Mr. Keys and his wife were there to buy the property and make it their dream home. But we would not have been able to invest the hundreds of thousands of dollars needed to save the house without the assurance that the special assessment tax break would be there for us and future owners. While the special assessment program is not perfect, and there are better options such as tax credits or grants for encouraging the preservation of historic resources, it is the only program available in Oregon and must be maintained until replaced by better incentives.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Money continues to corrupt

The ongoing story of pollution by money and its corrupting influence prevails with the recent decision by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan to disqualify the campaign finance reform petitions (“Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan follows through, kills effort to set campaign contribution limits in 2022,” Feb. 9). She holds to a decision that ignores the will of the people and clearly benefits her and her donors, who gave her a war chest of over $3 million in the 2020 election. How can one not feel growing outrage and anger knowing that the money of big donors will continue to drive important decisions affecting the daily lives of citizens in every area, from the climate crisis to health care to education, to the air we breathe and the water we drink? What happened to government by the people and for the people? What happened to Secretary Fagan’s “Protect our democracy agenda”? What happened to upholding our constitution’s protection of free and fair elections, which prohibits undue influence from power and money?
OREGON STATE
