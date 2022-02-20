ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israel to allow in all tourists regardless of COVID vaccination status

By Reuters
 2 days ago
JERUSALEM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Israel will begin allowing entry to all tourists, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, from March 1, a statement from the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

Entry into Israel will still require two PCR tests, one before flying in and one upon landing in Israel, the statement said.

Currently only COVID-19 vaccinated foreigners are allowed into Israel.

"We are seeing a consistent decline in morbidity numbers, so this is the time to gradually open up what we were the first in the world to close," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

Israel first shut its borders to foreigners in March 2020. The number of visitors has slowly risen as the country lifted some restrictions, but they remain well below pre-pandemic levels.

Some 46,000 tourists entered Israel last month, up from 7,800 a year earlier but way lower than the 333,000 that visited in January 2020.

"At the same time, we will keep a finger on the pulse, and in case of a new variant we will react quickly," Bennett said.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer; Editing by Jan Harvey

CubanAmerican Patriot
2d ago

They realize it’s a failed vax. “NEW - 80% of serious COVID cases are fully vaccinated says the director of an Israeli hospital. The vaccine has "no significance regarding severe illness," says Prof. Yaakov Jerris. “Right now, most of our severe cases are vaccinated,” Jerris told Channel 13 News. “They had at least three injections. Between seventy and eighty percent of the serious cases are vaccinated. So, the vaccine has no significance regarding severe illness, which is why just twenty to twenty-five percent of our patients are unvaccinated.”

Guest Guest
2d ago

Yes because it is time to face the science and they have been very transparent about the vaccine it doesn’t work and increased cases after administered and increased death

Jeffrey Palitz
2d ago

the people living in.middle east also want to visit isreal included iran just visit the good i like to see of isreal

