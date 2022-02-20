ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

*Update-Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident- Newark

 2 days ago

Newark- Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a Friday night crash on Salem Church Road as Patrick Hulton, 30, Elkton, MD.

This crash remains an active and ongoing investigation.  Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Sergeant Alexander of the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8484. Information may also be provided by messaging the Delaware State Police on Facebook messenger or calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppers.com/ .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 022022 0902

