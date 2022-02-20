Troopers Arrest Suspect in Drug Store Robbery- Bear

Bear- Delaware State Police have arrested Thomas Maney , 43, of New Castle, DE, for robbery and related charges following an incident Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, February 19, 2022, at approximately 2:36 p.m., troopers responded to the Walgreens, located at 1120 Pulaski Highway, Bear, regarding a knife point robbery that had just occurred. Investigation revealed the suspect waited outside a rear door to the pharmacy waiting for someone to exit. A 55-year-old male employee exited the door and was immediately approached by the suspect who was displaying a knife. The suspect demanded controlled substances from the pharmacy. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Upon arrival, troopers and officers from New Castle County Police Department canvassed the area for the suspect, and located him hiding in a drainage ditch wearing the same clothing and armed with a knife. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and identified as Thomas Maney.

Maney was transported to Troop 2 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Robbery 1 st Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of Felony (Felony)

Maney was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $36,000 secured bond.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 022022 0845

The post Troopers Arrest Suspect in Drug Store Robbery- Bear appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .