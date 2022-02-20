Pasco Deputies Locate Missing-Runaway 15-Year-Old

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco County Deputies have located missing-runaway 15-year-old Tristan Hayes and he is safe.

On Saturday, Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Tristan Hayes, a missing-runaway 15-year-old.

Hayes is 5’11”, approx. 145 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes. Hayes was last seen around 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the Winston Dr. area of New Port Richey.

Hayes was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information on Hayes’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

