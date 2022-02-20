ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Sherwood claims Raphael Varane has been 'terrible' since signing for Manchester United and should be DROPPED... as he insists Harry Maguire is 'better' with Victor Lindelof

 2 days ago

Tim Sherwood has urged Ralf Rangnick to drop Raphael Varane - insisting that the Frenchman has been 'terrible' since joining Manchester United.

Varane has made 19 appearances in what has been a frustrating season for the Red Devils.

Harry Maguire has been the focal point of criticism for his performances this campaign, but Sherwood believes that it is actually Varane who has been the weak link.

Raphael Varane has struggled to match his Real Madrid form at Manchester United this season
Tim Sherwood believes that Varane has been 'terrible' since arriving at Old Trafford

He told Sky Sports: 'It’s about the best partnership with centre-backs. Harry Maguire is better with Victor Lindelof.

‘If we talk about Raphael Varane, he’s got off the hook because he’s been terrible. He’s been terrible since coming to the club.

‘You’ve got Maguire who wants to defend the halfway line and Varane who wants to defend up there, so they’re not level with each other.

Sherwood believes Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof should be the starting two for United

‘When Lindelof played the other night [in the 2-0 win over Brighton], United looked better, they looked better with those two.

‘It’s about finding the best partnership but then the manager has to be strong and leave out a player who’s won the Champions League and the World Cup.’

Varane who four Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles for Real Madrid has struggled for consistency since his £34m move in the summer.

He has also urged Ralf Rangnick to drop the French World Cup winning star to the bench

This hasn't been helped by missing eight games due to injury before the Christmas period, while he was absent from the game against Brighton due to stomach problems.

With the signings of Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, many had expected United to put up a better challenge for the title this season.

However, they sit fourth in the standings - 20 points off rivals Manchester City.

