Putin is plotting 'biggest war in Europe since 1945': Boris warns Kremlin has already moved on invasion and vows sanctions to stop Russia trading in pounds and dollars - as West readies to arm insurgency after occupation

Boris Johnson has delivered a chilling warning that Vladimir Putin is about to spark 'the biggest war in Europe since 1945' - saying in many ways the invasion of Ukraine has already begun.

In a grim update, the PM said intelligence suggests Russia intends to use forces massed on the border to launch an attack coming down from Belarus to encircle the 2.8million citizens of Kiev.

Speaking to the BBC after the Munich Security Conference, he said: 'The plan that we're seeing is for something that could be the biggest war in Europe since 1945 just in terms of sheer scale.'

Mirroring an alert issued by US President Joe Biden, Mr Johnson said that 'all the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun' and people needed to understand 'the sheer cost in human life' it could entail, both for Ukrainians and Russians.

The premier also upped the ante on sanctions, saying the UK and the US will hit Russian companies 'very hard' by stopping them 'trading in pounds and dollars'.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss argued that an assault on Ukraine might only be a precursor to Russia annexing more former Soviet states.

'We need to stop Putin because he will not stop at Ukraine,' she told the Mail on Sunday.

Europe minister James Cleverly told Sky News that the UK is still 'trying very hard' to avert an invasion, but it appeared 'highly likely' and 'very imminent'.

Secret discussions are also reportedly under way between Western allies on how to arm a Ukrainian resistance if there is a Russian occupation.

British firms and government brace for Putin cyber attacks

British firms and public services should brace themselves for cyber attacks as tensions with Russia escalate over a potential invasion of Ukraine.

In a stark warning, Home Secretary Priti Patel urged organisations to take ‘pre-emptive measures’ against ‘cyber attacks aimed at the West’.

Lindy Cameron, head of Government Communications Headquarters GCHQ (GCHQ) national cyber security centre, also described a ‘heightened cyber threat’, the Sunday Telegraph reports.

The threat comes as Britain takes a central role in criticising President Vladimir Putin’s positioning of 190,000 troops on the border of Ukraine, with a warning of severe consequences - including raising finance in the City - if an invasion were to go ahead.

The heads of food, utility and communications companies have been briefed by GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming and told to strengthen their cyber defences.

Ms Truss said Mr Putin's ambitions were not limited to taking control of Ukraine and the West must 'stand up to' him.

'He's been very clear – his ambition doesn't just lead to him taking control of Ukraine, he wants to turn the clock back to the mid 1990s or even before then,' she said.

'The Baltic States are at risk… the Western Balkans as well.

'Putin has said all this publicly, that he wants to create the Greater Russia, that he wants to go back to the situation as it was before where Russia had control over huge swathes of Eastern Europe.

'So it's so important that we and our allies stand up to Putin. It could be Ukraine next week but then which country will it be next?'

The PM said that aggression in separatist-held areas in the east of Ukraine had the potential be a 'prelude to bigger action', with the West fearing a so-called 'false flag' operation that could give Moscow cover to wage war on Kiev.

Mr Johnson made the comments to broadcasters following his speech to the Munich Security Conference, where he is meeting world leaders to discuss the tension in eastern Europe.

Mr Johnson said the 'omens are grim' from Russia on the possibility of an invasion in the coming days, and that the world could not 'underestimate the gravity of this moment'.

'We have to use the tools we have and those tools are economic sanctions against Russia,' he told the BBC.

'The role of the UK has been to impose the toughest possible sanctions, and that's what we're going to do.

'Not just hitting the associates of Vladimir Putin but also all companies and organisations of strategic importance to Russia.

'We're going to stop Russian companies raising money on UK markets and we're even, with our American friends, going to stop them trading in pounds and dollars.

'That will hit very, very hard.'

Mr Cleverly said an invasion appeared 'very, very highly likely and very, very imminent'.

He told Sky News: 'We've seen now more aggressive, more belligerent activity by Russia, we're not seeing the things that we had hoped to see.

'So, unfortunately, at the moment, an attack, an invasion seems far more likely than unlikely, but we will continue to work to try and avert that.'

He added: 'Everything that we see indicates that an invasion is very, very highly likely and very, very imminent, now we will continue working, every day that we can prevent this conflict is a good day at work.

'So, we will continue working to try and avert conflict to let Russia know, to let Vladimir Putin know, that there will be significant consequences from the international community, including from the UK through sanctions.'

While in Munich, Mr Johnson held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - to whom he offered the UK's 'unequivocal support' - and has met German chancellor Olaf Scholz and the leaders of Latvia and Estonia.

Following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mr Johnson said: 'If Ukraine is invaded and if Ukraine is overwhelmed, we will witness the destruction of a democratic state, a country that has been free for a generation, with a proud history of elections.

Mr Boris jetted to the annual conference in Bavaria to make a plea to avoid 'unnecessary bloodshed' by diplomatic means if the West speaks with 'one voice'.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference today, the Prime Minister said the 'omens are grim' from Russia on the possibility of an invasion in the coming days, and that the world could not 'underestimate the gravity of this moment'

In a video posted on social media, the Mr Johnson said: 'Unity is absolutely vital if we are going to deter what I think would be an absolutely catastrophic act of aggression by Vladimir Putin'

'And every time Western ministers have visited Kiev, we have reassured the people of Ukraine and their leaders that we stand four-square behind their sovereignty and independence.

'How hollow, how meaningless, how insulting those words would seem if at the very moment when their sovereignty and independence is imperilled we simply look away.

'If Ukraine is invaded, the shock will echo around the world, and those echoes will be heard in East Asia they will be heard in Taiwan.

Speaking about Ukraine tensions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the 'omens are grim' from Russia.

He added: 'We should not underestimate the gravity of this moment and what is at stake.

'As I speak to you today, we do not fully know what President Putin intends, but the omens are grim and that is why we must stand strong together.

Mr Johnson was joined in Munich by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who met with counterparts including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Speaking at the summit, Ms Truss said Uraine could face the worst-case scenario of a Russian invasion as soon as next week, and that Europe was facing one of its most perilous security situations since the early 20th century.

'The reality is that Russia does want to turn the clock back,' said Truss.

'In the last week alone, we've seen a doubling of disinformation, and we've seen false flag operations in the Donbass region. I'm afraid that Russia has shown that they are not serious about diplomacy.'

Before his arrival at the security conference in Germany, Mr Johnson posted a video on social media from his plane in which he said: 'Unity is absolutely vital if we are going to deter what I think would be an absolutely catastrophic act of aggression by Vladimir Putin.

'My message today is that there is still time to avert a disaster, that diplomacy will prevail.'

It is Mr Johnson's third trip to Europe this month to meet allies to discuss the situation in Ukraine, having met NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg and Poland's leaders last week.

He also held a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 1, where Mr Johnson said: 'A further Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a political disaster, a humanitarian disaster, and in my view it would also be for Russia and the world a military disaster.'

Whitehall figures are now said to be convinced Vladimir Putin is planning to order Russian forces to attack.

Melinda Simmons, the British ambassador to Ukraine, has said she hopes to be working in the Ukrainian capital again 'as soon as possible' after it was announced the UK's embassy was being 'temporarily' relocated to the west of the country, near the border of Poland.

World leaders are convening in Bavaria as fears grow that instability in Russian separatist-held areas of Ukraine could spark an invasion by Moscow forces.

The annual summit comes against a backdrop of President Joe Biden warning that the US has reason to believe Russian forces 'intend to attack' Ukraine in the coming days, including targeting the capital Kiev.

Mr Biden told a White House press briefing on Friday he was 'convinced' Mr Putin had 'made the decision' to move his military across the border, having spent weeks saying he thought the Russian leader was undecided.

Only hours before his statement, the UK Foreign Office announced it had decided to 'temporarily' move its diplomats out of Kiev, relocating them to the west of the country.

The department said British embassy officials will relocate to Lviv, situated near the border with Poland.

With estimates that 150,000 Russian troops are posted around Ukraine's borders, Mr Johnson has previously called the situation 'very grim'.

But in comments made before embarking on his trip to Germany, the Prime Minister said 'diplomacy can still prevail' if the West puts on a united front in terms of agreeing punishing sanctions to slap on Moscow.

'There is still a chance to avoid unnecessary bloodshed, but it will require an overwhelming display of western solidarity beyond anything we have seen in recent history,' he said.

'Allies need to speak with one voice to stress to President Putin the high price he will pay for any further Russian invasion of Ukraine.

'Diplomacy can still prevail.

'That is the message I will take to Munich today as we redouble our efforts to prevent a grave miscalculation which would devastate Ukraine, Russia and the rest of Europe.'

Tank army units loaded onto a troop train return from recent routine drills to permanent deployment sites

The Bavarian summit will take place against the backdrop of Mr Putin continuing to parade Russia's military might.

Vladimir Putin yesterday personally oversaw a series of the nuclear as he sends a MIG armed with a hypersonic missile over the Mediterranean amid increasing fears of an imminent invasion of Ukraine.

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko joined Putin in the Kremlin's situation to watch over the strategic drills on screens.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said drills 'should not cause anyone concern' and said Russia had informed the proper channels.

Russia holds huge strategic drills every year but the latest manoeuvres include the Black Sea Fleet, based on the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

The Russian leader has insisted that the large-scale military exercises with Belarusian forces close to the Ukrainian border are 'purely defensive' and do not represent a threat to any other country.

There are concerns among western allies that the Kremlin could use 'disinformation' and a possible 'false flag' operation to justify an offensive, particularly with growing activity in separatist-held areas of Ukraine.

Mr Biden said claims by Russian separatists that Ukraine is planning to launch an offensive into the battle-torn Donbas region 'defies basic logic', given the country is currently surrounded by foreign troops.

The US leader also said suggestions made in the Russian state media that a genocide is taking place in the Donbas were 'phoney'.

Tensions in separatist areas have increased with reports of separate explosions in recent days.

Two explosions shook the rebel-controlled city of Luhansk early on Saturday, while another was reported to have occurred in the centre of the city of Donetsk on Friday.

The Luhansk Information Centre said one of the blasts was in a natural gas main and cited witnesses as saying the other was at a vehicle service station.

There was no immediate word on injuries or a cause.

Luhansk officials blamed a gas main explosion earlier in the week on sabotage.

The conflict between Ukrainian government forces and the separatists erupted in 2014 following the ousting of the pro-Moscow government in Kiev and has killed more than 14,000 people.