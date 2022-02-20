ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

9-year-old boy injured in accidental shooting

By WSYX Staff
cwcolumbus.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers responded to the 700 block of Wedgewood Road after the shooting and found the injured child. Medics took the boy to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition. A detective with the...

cwcolumbus.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

RCI Inmate Dead After Altercation

An inmate at the Ross Correctional Institution near Chillicothe is dead, following what may have been some sort of an altercation with another inmate. Reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol say that Alex Sapp was killed early Monday morning after being struck several times by the inmate. Charges have yet to be filed as the incident remains under investigation.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Wwho Cw Columbus#Cw
WANE-TV

Man fatally shot while waiting for table at Columbus restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBNS) — A man was fatally shot inside a north Columbus Roosters restaurant Friday night around 10:15 p.m. Police said the man, who has been identified as 18-year-old Marshawn Davis, was standing inside the breezeway of the restaurant waiting for a table when the suspect opened the door and shot him.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lima News

Lima police probing death of Lima boy; believed to be accidental

LIMA — Officials with the Lima Police Department are continuing their investigation into what is believed to be the accidental shooting death of a 9-year-old boy over the weekend. According to police documents, Lima police officers were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, to the 1300 block of...
LIMA, OH
The Independent

Logan Mwangi: Five-year-old dumped in river ‘like fly-tipped rubbish’ with 56 injuries, murder trial told

A five-year-old boy was murdered by his mother, step-father and a teenager before his body was dumped in a river “like fly-tipped rubbish”, a court has heard.Logan Mwangi, described in court as a “cheerful” and “kind” child, suffered 56 “catastrophic” to his head, face, torso, arms and legs before his death last summer, a jury at Cardiff Crown Court was told.His body was found dressed in mismatched pyjamas in the River Ogmore, near his home village of Sarn, South Wales, on 31 July 2021.Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said the young boy’s injuries were from “blunt force trauma”, with experts saying...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police: Cars exchange gunfire in road rage incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police said two vehicles exchanged gunfire during an apparent road rage incident on a Columbus street Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a call for a vehicle being shot at on the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue at approximately 3:24 p.m. At the scene, officers met with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot several times after argument in west Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot several times early Sunday morning. Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Dakota Avenue just before 3 a.m. and found the 24-year-old man lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
COLUMBUS, OH
Dallas News

Garland 15-year-old dies after accidental shooting; friend charged with manslaughter, police say

A 15-year-old is charged with manslaughter charge after he fatally shot his friend while the two were playing with a gun last week, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. last Tuesday in the 300 block of East Vista Drive, near South First Street in Garland. Police found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
GARLAND, TX
NBC4 Columbus

One injured after gunfire exchange in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old has been charged after police said an exchange of gunfire resulted in him being hospitalized. Columbus police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Berwick Square for a report of someone being shot at approximately 11:53 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 16-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Carolina

9-year-old hurt after accidental gun discharge in Anderson County

ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a child was hurt after an accidental shooting. Deputies responded to the scene on Don Avenue Thursday night. Deputies say they learned a nine-year-old child had been grazed by a bullet in what appeared to be an accident. The...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
MIX 107.9

Miss Alabama Dies After Car Accident

Miss Alabama 2021 Zoe Sozo Bethel has died eight days after head injuries sustained in a car accident. The 27-year-old was involved in an accident on February 10 and was taken to hospital. Zoe’s parents confirmed her death on her Instagram page saying that she passed away in Miami.  ‘Our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy