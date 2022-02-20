ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Palace 'plot double swoop for Ajax's Edson Alvarez and Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson' as Patrick Vieira looks to freshen up his squad ahead of next season

By Dan Cancian For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Crystal Palace are reportedly planning a double swoop for Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez and Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson.

Patrick Vieira is planning to freshen up his midfield options ahead of next season and, according to The Sun, he has identified the duo as the ideal candidates to bring in this summer.

Alvarez has previously been on Palace's and West Ham's radar before he joined Ajax from Mexican outfit America in the summer of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCUeq_0eK0bZqO00
Crystal Palace are plotting a double swoop for Edson Alvarez and Brennan Johnson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpmnq_0eK0bZqO00

After taking some time to find his feet in his first season in Amsterdam, the 24-year-old has established himself as a key figure in Erik ten Hag's team.

The Mexican featured in 39 games in all competitions last season as Ajax won the domestic double and has already made 27 appearances this season, with the Dutch giants nine points clear at the top of the Eredivisie after conceding just five goals in 23 games.

The report indicates Ajax have put a £20million price-tag on Alvarez, a sum Palace could afford to pay as they will offload some high-earners off their books when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Palace, who are still looking for a first Premier League win in 2022, are also monitoring Johnson, who has delivered some eye-catching performances for Forest this term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Dv7L_0eK0bZqO00
Alvarez has developed into a crucial figure for Erik ten Hag's team over the last two years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvd2U_0eK0bZqO00
Johnson scored in Forest's 4-1 win against Leicester in the FA Cup fourth round this month

The Welsh winger has scored 10 goals and set up a further five in 33 games in all competition and netted in Forest's 4-1 demolition of Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round earlier this month.

The 20-year-old could leave the City Ground in the summer if Forest miss out on promotion as he will be entering the final year of his contract next season.

Palace, however, will have to beat competition from Brentford, who have also been keeping tabs on Johnson.

