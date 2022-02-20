ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United 'are set to trigger Diogo Dalot's one-year option in his contract' so they don't lose him for FREE, with defender now a regular starter under Ralf Rangnick

By Sam May For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Manchester United are set to trigger a one-year option on Diogo Dalot as they look to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year, according to the Sun.

Dalot, 22, has been a regular starter under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, replacing Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the pecking order.

The Portuguese right back’s days at Old Trafford looked over having previously spent last season on loan at AC Milan where he made 21 appearances in Serie A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8NwG_0eK0bTY200
Manchester United are set to trigger a 12-month option in Diogo Dalot's current contact
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kf6ZQ_0eK0bTY200
Dalot, 22, has been a regular starter under interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford

Dalot was welcomed back into the United fold last summer and has since played a key role under Rangnick clocking up 12 appearances to date under the German.

United will look to now protect their original investment in the right back who cost the club £18million from Porto back in 2018.

Having been signed by Jose Mourinho, he was dubbed the 'new Gary Neville' by the former Red Devils boss.

Dalot has 16 months remaining on his current contract, and United chiefs are keen to sort his future out quickly, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Fiorentina and Roma all keen on his services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBLgy_0eK0bTY200
Dalot has plenty of suitors, but is set for a pay rise should he decide to remain at United 

If the player indicates he is ready to make a long-term commitment to the club, he can also look forward to a pay rise.

The 22-year-old is currently earning £50,000-a-week in wages, but can expect this to be increased should he sign a new deal.

Dalot is expected to start for Manchester United when they take on Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdGAd_0eK0bTY200
Aaron Wan-Bissaka has found game time limited and had to settle for a place on the bench

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves are NOT the answer to Manchester United's midfield woes, insists Rio Ferdinand - as he warns his old club not to sign them both due to their lack of 'mobility'

Rio Ferdinand has advised Manchester United to avoid signing Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans. A midfield signing is believed to be the priority for the Red Devils in the summer transfer window. United face the prospect of losing Paul Pogba when his contract expires at the end of the season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Only Man City have picked up more points since he's come in': Rio Ferdinand insists Ralf Rangnick IS doing a good job at Manchester United... despite admitting 'there's massive room for improvement'

Rio Ferdinand has leapt to the defence of Ralf Rangnick and believes he has done a good job as Manchester United interim manager. The Red Devils have collected 25 points from his 12 games in charge, with seven wins, four draws and one defeat, as well as a penalty shootout defeat by Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diogo Dalot
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Gary Neville
Daily Mail

'If I'm Lukaku I'm going nuts': Rio Ferdinand defends under fire Chelsea striker by insisting he isn't getting enough service after recording just seven touches in Crystal Palace win... and insists Blues boss Thomas Tuchel 'doesn't know his best team'!

Rio Ferdinand has come to the defence of Romelu Lukaku after the Chelsea striker recorded just seven touches of the ball in his side's most recent win over Crystal Palace. Lukaku's display has been criticised by fans and pundits and comes in a Premier League campaign where he has scored just twice since September following his £98million arrival from Inter Milan last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Questions have to be asked... that was shocking': Social media slams Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United star misses a SITTER from a Paul Pogba cross in Red Devils' victory against Leeds

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his barren goalscoring drought against Brighton but struggled to find the back of the net in Manchester United's first-half against Leeds. The 37-year-old had gone six games without a goal before his stunning strike against Brighton, and he had a glorious opportunity to make it two from two against Leeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'They sent you on purpose... Juve sent you!': Jose Mourinho's furious outburst at a 'biased' referee is revealed in Italy, as the Roma boss faces a three-match ban for clashing with the officials

Jose Mourinho could be on the cusp of a three game suspension following comments made to a referee while he was being sent off on Saturday. In his Roma side's clash with Verona, Mourinho was dismissed in stoppage time by match official Luca Pairetto having appeared infuriated with the referee's display from the touchline.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Borussia Dortmund#Sun#Portuguese#Ac Milan#German#United Chiefs#Roma
Daily Mail

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy says he did not 'understand' Ballon d'Or snub and believes being African did him a 'disservice' because he did not feature in any international competitions last year

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy said he 'didn't understand' why he did not crack the top 30 in last year's Ballon d'Or. The Senegal keeper was one of the standout players in the world and helped guide Chelsea to the Champions League, keeping a clean sheet in the Blues' 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Juventus predicted lineup vs Villarreal - Champions League

Juventus' Champions League knockout campaign begins on Tuesday night when they travel to the Estadio de la Ceramica to face Villarreal. Despite their domestic struggles this season Juve actually topped Group H, even finishing above holders Chelsea with five wins from six games. Max Allegri has a lot of important...
UEFA
SkySports

Chelsea suffer double injury blow as Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech both hobble off in Champions League win

Chelsea's comfortable 2-0 win over Lille in the Champions League last-16 first-leg clash was slightly overshadowed by second-half injuries to Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech. Germany forward Kai Havertz nodded in Ziyech's fizzing corner, before Christian Pulisic slotted home from N'Golo Kante's threaded pass in a dominant last-16 first-leg victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Dusan Vlahovic makes his Champions League mark as Juventus held by Villarreal

Dusan Vlahovic scored 31 seconds into his Champions League debut as Juventus drew 1-1 at Villarreal in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday. Dani Parejo scored for Villarreal in the 66th minute, leaving the tie poised for the decider in Italy with the away-goal rule scrapped this season. Juventus suffered a further blow when midfielder Weston McKennie was forced off in the 8oth minute with a fractured left foot.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Daily Mail

Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont becomes just the 13th player (and only the THIRD goalkeeper) to claim rare 10/10 display in L'Equipe's player ratings after stunning performance to keep PSG at bay in stunning 3-1 victory

Alban Lafont has become the first goalkeeper since the 1990s to claim a 10/10 display in L'Equipe's highly regarded player ratings following a stunning performance in a 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain. The French side inflicted only the second league defeat on Mauricio Pochettino's side all season, but had their...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Former Man City defender Omar Elabdellaoui makes sensational return to football more than a year after being left clinically blind in one eye

Former Manchester City and Hull City defender Omar Elabdellaoui made a sensational return to football this week, as he played all 90 minutes of Galatasaray's Super Lig win. The 30-year-old defender, who played with Harry Maguire and Andy Robertson during his time at Hull, was left clinically blind in one eye when a firework exploded in his face during a New Years Eve party back in 2020.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Manchester United Have Finally Scored From A Corner

If at first you don't succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try - you know what I'm not typing this 140 times - just keep trying till it works, that's what Manchester United have done. Finally, after 139 failed attempts this season, United have actually scored a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Jose Mourinho ‘faces three-game ban after accusing referee of being a Juventus SPY’ in meltdown against Verona

ROMA boss Jose Mourinho could be banned for up to three games after reportedly accusing a top-flight referee of working against his side on behalf of rivals Juventus. Italian daily newspaper La Stampa reports that during Roma's Serie A clash with Verona on Saturday, Mourinho shouted at official Luca Pairetto: "They sent you here on purpose, Juventus sent you."
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Man United's Rangnick ready for emotional battle at Atletico

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick said his side are ready for an "emotional" battle in their Champions League last-16 first leg at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, heaping praise on the hosts' manager Diego Simeone for instilling such passion. While Atletico have reached the knockout rounds for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

301K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy