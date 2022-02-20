Manchester United 'are set to trigger Diogo Dalot's one-year option in his contract' so they don't lose him for FREE, with defender now a regular starter under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United are set to trigger a one-year option on Diogo Dalot as they look to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year, according to the Sun.

Dalot, 22, has been a regular starter under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, replacing Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the pecking order.

The Portuguese right back’s days at Old Trafford looked over having previously spent last season on loan at AC Milan where he made 21 appearances in Serie A.

Dalot was welcomed back into the United fold last summer and has since played a key role under Rangnick clocking up 12 appearances to date under the German.

United will look to now protect their original investment in the right back who cost the club £18million from Porto back in 2018.

Having been signed by Jose Mourinho, he was dubbed the 'new Gary Neville' by the former Red Devils boss.

Dalot has 16 months remaining on his current contract, and United chiefs are keen to sort his future out quickly, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Fiorentina and Roma all keen on his services.

If the player indicates he is ready to make a long-term commitment to the club, he can also look forward to a pay rise.

The 22-year-old is currently earning £50,000-a-week in wages, but can expect this to be increased should he sign a new deal.

Dalot is expected to start for Manchester United when they take on Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday.