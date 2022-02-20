MAFS bride Holly Greenstein breaks down into tears as she reveals she was 'heartbroken' that she didn't have the support of the group during emotional commitment ceremony speech

Holly Greenstein broke down in tears during an emotional commitment ceremony on Sunday night's episode of Married At First Sight.

The cinema manager, 36, was forced to sit on the couch by herself after her 'husband' Andrew Davis walked out of the last dinner party and never returned.

'I actually wrote something down,' she said through tears.

'Not long ago we were all single people in a room going to extreme lengths to find love. I worked hard to show you all who I was, to show you respect and courtesy.'

'I wanted to be your friend and support you through this, but you all very quickly forgot what it was like walking in alone and single into a room full of couples not feeling like enough,' she continued.

'I had been alone this entire journey and I came into the room hoping for support I hope I earned and I walked in the villain.'

Holly then explained that she felt alone and an outsider.

'I got attacked and you couldn't see it, instead you judged me. This man went to such lengths to make me look bad when I walked into the room last night,' she said.

'You all felt assured that I didn't try hard enough and he needed another change.'

'Andrew took my voice and he silenced me,' she continued before wiping a tear.

'This is my voice and believe me I am here to speak right now for the people in a relationship that have been silenced and who are not believed.'

Holly's speech quickly prompted a fiery debate between the couples as to who was really at fault in her relationship.

'Sorry Holly, I'm quickly going to jump in there,' Jackson Lonie interrupted before adding that there was another side of the table that were willing to listen to Holly.

Selin Mengu cut in to quickly defend Holly, telling her co-stars 'Andrew came in and everybody listened to him and it was maybe because he came in before and he is a great speaker.'

'In my view she didn't get the benefit of the doubt,' Selin, 32, argued.

Jackson argued that Holly came in and ignored Andrew, to which she hit back: 'Did you not ask yourself why?' before telling her co-stars that they weren't being told the full story.

It comes after Andrew explained that he had 'requirements' in his mind and who he wants in his daughter's future and that Holly 'didn't fit that hole,' before he abruptly announced he was 'done' and quit the show.

Married At First Sight continues on Monday at 7pm on Channel Nine