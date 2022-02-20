ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rangers & Celtic LIVE: Old Firm sides in action, Tierney captaincy clue and Dortmund Haaland injury updates

By Aidan Scott
 2 days ago

IT’S a big day in the Premiership title race with both sides of the Old Firm in league action this afternoon.

There are three points apiece up for grabs with Rangers taking on Dundee Utd and Celtic hosting Dundee.

The Light Blues made Europe sit up and take notice when they shocked German giants Dortmund but the Hoops slipped to a shock 3-1 defeat at home to Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League.

Keep up to speed with ALL the latest news and gossip from both sides of the Old Firm in our live blog…

