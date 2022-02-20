ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-20 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-20 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lower...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 21:11:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Light snowfall is possible down to around 2000 feet with 4 to 6 inches from 4000 to 6000 feet and 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet with locally greater amounts on higher peaks. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...Through noon Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong westerly winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-21 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of between 6 and 12 inches at lower elevation, with 12 to 24 inches possible in the mountains and over Marias Pass. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Severe to extreme conditions are expected for newborn livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong wind gusts during the day on Saturday could lead to significant blowing and drifting of the falling and or fallen snow along and west of the United States Highway 89 corridor, especially west of Browning along United States Hwy 2.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
MyStateline.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued, Icy Start to the Work Week

As of early Monday morning, Winter Storm Warnings span from W. Montana to NW Wisconsin for heavy snow accumulation through Tuesday. Locally, it’ll be the threat for mixed precipitation that may cause a few headaches on the roads. For that reason, the National Weather Service has placed Green, Rock,...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky East central Hickman County in western Kentucky * Until 645 AM CST. * At 626 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cayce, or near Hickman, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cayce around 630 AM CST. Fulgham around 640 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
FULTON COUNTY, KY
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, McCracken by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Ballard; Carlisle; Fulton; Graves; Hickman; McCracken WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation, mainly freezing rain and some sleet. Ice accumulations one quarter of an inch or more, with some minor accumulations of sleet. The highest freezing rain accumulations are expected to be from the Ozark Foothills to far Western Kentucky. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57 and 24. * WHEN...From 12 PM today to 6 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of wintry precipitation can be expected. The first will enter Southeast Missouri this afternoon and spread across all of the warning area for the evening and overnight hours. The second will be from midday Thursday on through the afternoon across the Ozark Foothills of Missouri into southwest Illinois. The rest of the warning area should see temperatures rise above freezing Thursday, and switch the precipitation to just rain.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Attala, Carroll, Holmes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 12:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 13:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Attala; Carroll; Holmes; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Holmes County in central Mississippi Southeastern Carroll County in north central Mississippi Northwestern Attala County in central Mississippi Southeastern Montgomery County in north central Mississippi * Until 145 PM CST. * At 1257 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lexington, or 10 miles west of Durant, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Bowling Green around 105 PM CST. Emory around 110 PM CST. Possumneck around 115 PM CST. Vaiden around 120 PM CST. Poplar Creek around 135 PM CST. Kilmichael around 140 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include West. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Watch issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE... For southern and eastern portions of the Inland Empire. * WHEN...Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A slow warming trend will occur into the weekend, where Friday morning may also see temperatures near 32 degrees.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Auglaize, Delaware, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Shelby, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Auglaize; Delaware; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Shelby; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chinle Valley; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Areas near Chinle, Dilkon, Eagar-Springerville, Holbrook, Kayenta, Kykotsmovi, Saint Johns, Snowflake-Taylor, Tuba City and Winslow. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Snow forecast from 5 PM Today to 6 PM Wednesday: Chinle 2 to 4 inches Dilkon 2 to 4 inches Eagar-Sprgrvlle 1 to 2 inches Holbrook 1 to 2 inches Kayenta 1 to 3 inches Kykotsmovi 2 to 4 inches Saint Johns 0 to 1 inches Snowflake-Taylr 2 to 4 inches Tuba City 0 to 1 inches Winslow 1 to 2 inches .
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed wintry precipitation expected, which could be heavy at times during the day both Wednesday and Thursday, including a few isolated thunderstorms. Total sleet accumulation up to one inch with ice accumulations of one tenth to one half of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Roads will likely deteriorate quickly during the mid to late morning and become slick and hazardous, which could impact the morning or evening commute.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Iowa, Osceola, Dickinson, O`Brien and Clay Counties. In Minnesota, Jackson County. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Northern Wasatch Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 19:29:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-23 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Northern Wasatch Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph near Logan Canyon. East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph near Farmington, Weber and Ogden Canyons including the cities of Centerville, Kaysville, Farmington and Bountiful. Outside these areas, expect east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Wasatch Front and Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...Until 7 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Secure trash cans, decorations and outdoor items now!.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 08:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 04:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Montcalm WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will begin to gradually subside later this morning. These winds will contribute to blowing and drifting snow, resulting in briefly reduced visibilities, especially in open country.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Guernsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 04:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Guernsey FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Ohio, including the following counties, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 405 AM EST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Zanesville, Steubenville, New Philadelphia, Dover, Salem, Coshocton, Cambridge, Columbiana, Uhrichsville, St. Clairsville, Barnesville, Cadiz, Carrollton, Caldwell, Freeport, Calcutta, Wintersville, Newcomerstown, Lisbon and Dennison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Cameron, Elk, McKean, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 09:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cameron; Elk; McKean; Potter A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EST FOR ELK...SOUTHEASTERN MCKEAN...POTTER AND CAMERON COUNTIES At 914 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from Genesee to near Portland Mills, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect hazardous road conditions. This includes the following highways Route 6 from west of Port Allegany to Galeton. Route 219 from Brockport to north of Wilcox. State Road 120 from Ridgway to east of Driftwood. State Road 255 from north of Penfield to Johnsonburg. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Ridgway, Coudersport, Emporium, Cameron, Wharton, Johnsonburg, Port Allegany, Roulette, Galeton, Genesee, Betula, Wilcox, Force, Benezette, Cross Fork, Harrison Valley, Crosby, East Branch Dam and Hicks Run. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Skagit County, Western Whatcom County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 12:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Whatcom County, San Juan County and Western Skagit County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 14:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The Winter Weather Warning covers elevations above 2500 feet within the eastern Douglas foothills, including portions of Highway 138. All other areas, including Steamboat and Toketee Falls, are included in the Winter Weather Advisory. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event which will come in the form of showers, with snow occurring over a period of two days. Heaviest snowfall rates are expected Monday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

