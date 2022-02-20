ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd against Leeds is an old rivalry of grit and hatred but both need to show more fight on pitch or face obscurity

By Daniel Cutts
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED’S rivalry with Leeds is one of the fiercest in the world - dating back before the clubs were even formed.

It’s more than football, it’s the War of the Roses, a hatred felt on both side of the Pennines in Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Manchester United have struggled for large parts of this Premier League season Credit: PA
Both sides are crying out for a warhorse of old like Roy Keane or David Batty

Just 40 miles separates these once giants of England, both battling for Champions League honours 20 years ago.

The bitterness on the pitch was exemplified by the loathing off it from both sets of loyal supporters.

In the early to mid 2000s, this was a battle of tough tackles, red cards, drama, a whirlwind right until the end.

Then Leeds dropped away, falling down the leagues before a triumphant return under the much-loved Marcelo Bielsa.

These days both teams are struggling, one to stay in the Premier League, the other to grasp on to the power they once held at the top of it.

United have fallen from grace, no longer the dominant force of old, with troubles off the pitch and a star-studded squad flopping on it.

Ralf Rangnick has struggled to gel this group of supposed world class footballers, who you fear are mentally weak, going again.

But now is a chance to redeem themselves to their fans at Elland Road, travelling to the lions den at 2pm today.

United legend Roy Keane would have loved this fixture, a marker to get their season going.

The Irish midfield legend would have made sure he got the first tackle in this afternoon, sending an early message to Leeds.

Paul Pogba, Fred, Scott McTominay and Co need to do the same, and prove they are worthy of wearing the Red Devils shirt.

Leeds are in a fight to stay in the Premier League this season under Marcelo Bielsa Credit: PA

On the other side, Leeds have their own midfield hard man icon in David Batty, a legend in these parts of Yorkshire.

He'd have been the same, and would have made sure he was the one to send a shiver down United's spine.

The Whites are now being sucked deep into a relegation battle, and need all the spirit of their former hero to get out of it.

They are just five points off the drop zone, with those below them having games in hand.

Meanwhile, United are fourth, but a slip up here and Arsenal, West Ham, Tottenham and Co will be licking their lips.

Now really, both these teams now need to show the derby fight this game is renowned for, or face being cast into obscurity.

