State of Texas: The winter storm, one year later – what still needs to be done to protect Texans

AUSTIN (Nexstar) – On Feb. 15, 2021, the Texas power grid was four minutes and 37 seconds away from completely collapsing, an event that would have triggered a “black start.” It would have taken months to mend Texas’ electric infrastructure, and left millions without power for just as long.

The February 2021 freeze still left millions of Texans without power and heat for days, taking the lives of hundreds . One year later, Texas Democrats are still calling for more action.

“Texans died because of a failure in government,” State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, said from the Capitol Tuesday.

She, alongside other House Democrats, held an all-day summit on the anniversary of the storm, hearing from victims, medical experts and energy analysts.

Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake sat down with Nexstar’s Maggie Glynn to talk about grid changes since he took over in April of last year .

Lake said, approaching the anniversary, the grid is more reliable than ever.

“We feel absolutely confident that this grid – it’s more reliable – can absolutely handle any extreme weather event that Mother Nature throws at us,” Lake said.

Lake pointed to legislation passed by Texas lawmakers last year that directed the PUC and ERCOT to make swift changes .

“They directed the Public Utility Commission and ERCOT to implement these reforms and implement them quickly. And we saw the result of that and how well the grid performed last week during the extreme weather event,” Lake said.

While the cold snap earlier this month did not compare to the conditions Texas experienced in February 2021, Lake pointed to the untapped supply of power available during this year’s event.

“We had enough excess power during the peak demand, during that period, to cover the estimated demand from ‘Winter Storm Uri’ and then some,” Lake explained.

The PUC required power generators to weatherize by Dec. 1, 2021 .

“ERCOT, whose responsibility is to inspect each of these facilities, we did over 300 facilities, and 99% of them came out just like we’d want them to,” ERCOT interim CEO Brad Jones told Nexstar this week.

“It’s large thermal blankets, it’s structures built around specific facilities, so that wind chill doesn’t impact, to block the wind. It is heat tracing, which is simply like a resistance heating element in your home, that will heat up a pipe to keep it warm,” Jones said.

Those 324 facilities account for 85% of the state’s total power generation.

These weatherization requirements were set based on previous cold weather events. The next phase of weatherization requires ERCOT to account for climate change.

“That’s what that state climatologist is doing for us, helping us to see what those potentials are for our future,” Jones explained.

The fuel that keeps these generators going, though, natural gas suppliers, have not been required to weatherize ahead of this winter. The Texas Railroad Commission is expected to officially roll those requirements out later this year , ahead of next winter.

“I wish that they had moved as quickly as the Public Utility Commission in getting something ahead of this winter. But they they weren’t able to do that,” Jones said.

“Independent of their rules, though, I know that many of their suppliers have put weatherization on their facilities since this last year. And the railroad commission also required all of the major natural gas producers to sign up for uninterruptible electric service, I also believe that as a good thing, we want them to go that extra step,” Jones added.

Jones said ERCOT is also working toward establishing a “gas desk.” Currently, gas suppliers do not report to the state when they run into issues that impact their ability to supply generators.

“We have maybe 15% of the information that we need on our gas system. If we know more about the gas system, know what, what operational issues, perhaps there’s a compressor that’s not working, or maybe there’s some plan maintenance on the facility, if we have that information that makes our entire system more reliable,” Jones continued.

Jones said that would allow ERCOT to work in advance and avoid any generators from needing to drop offline.

“To make sure that the companies would shift their planned maintenance, outage opportunities, shifting off of areas where it may create reliability risk for the rest of the grid,” Jones said.

In addition to physical changes, legislation passed last year also aims to improve inter-agency communication and cooperation.

“We saw them in action in the February [2022] winter weather event, where for the first time ever, the PUC, ERCOT, Railroad Commission, TxDOT and TCEQ are all operating shoulder by shoulder,” Lake said.

The Texas Energy Reliability Council was also formed in the aftermath.

“For the first time, both the oil and gas industry regulator, the power generator, and companies from each of those respective industries are gathering together on a regular basis to communicate directly in advance of any trouble,” Lake explained.

Those conversations, so far, have been behind closed doors.

“Those conversations are identifying problems that might arise issues that people see coming up on the horizon. And so those private companies, and those corporations can talk to each other before there’s a problem,” Lake explained.

This is just the first round of reforms put in place by the PUC.

“We’ve identified the reforms. We’ve stabilized the grid operationally. So we know the reforms that we’re going to put in place. And so now we’re in the blocking and tackling mode, implementing those reforms,” Lake said.

The commission is also weighing demand-side response for future load shed events as well.

“From a legislative standpoint, it seems like a lot of emphasis was on generation. And they, to me, and I think a lot of my colleagues, we’d like to see a little more emphasis on demand,” Chris Pasch with CLEAResult said Thursday as part of SPEER’s webinar on demand-side issues.

That means considering how Texas can reduce the amount of power they’re using, which can start small-scale with what people use at home. One option could be increased insulation requirements.

“Improving home building envelopes through insulation, weatherization would create benefits,” Andrew Robinson with Texas Energy Poverty Research Institute said.

Insulation reduces the amount of power residents use year-round, in the winter with heat, and in the summer with air conditioning.

“In terms of the various things that go into an energy-efficient house, obviously, insulation is important, because that’s what keeps the hot air out and keeps you cool inside,” Scott Turner with Riverside Homes in Austin said. Riverside Homes got Austin Business Journal’s Green Builder of the Year in 2020.

He said Austin’s energy efficiency standards could be used as a model for other Texas cities and would be beneficial for state lawmakers to consider raising those standards for all.

“Austin has one of the leading energy codes in the nation, our standard is relatively high,” Turner said. “Standards do vary from city to city. And there’s a common building code that almost every municipality in the state uses, that includes installation.”

Aside from insulation, energy analyst Doug Lewin said state leaders need to consider demand flexibility.

“We’re up to about 120,000 electric vehicles in the state, we’re probably going to hit a million within three years. If everybody charges their electric vehicles at six or seven in the evening, as peak demand is rising, and as the sun is setting and our solar resources are starting to drop off, we’re going to have problems on the system,” Lewin said.

If we could control when Texans plugin, that could help both decrease pressure on the grid, and save consumers money.

“You plug it in, and you just have a setting like make it as cheap as possible to charge this thing up and you wait. So 1, 2, 3 in the morning, charge that battery up, it’s full and ready to go in the morning. That’s demand flexibility,” Lewin explained.

When it comes to smart metering, the Public Utility Commission chairman said that falls on retailers, not regulators.

“That’s the relationship between the retail electric provider and the customer and the price of power. And it’s up to those electric providers to compete for your business. By offering the best deal they can for the ability to reduce your demand for power under certain market conditions,” Chairman Peter Lake said last week.

Lake also pointed to a larger-scale demand-response reform the PUC passed last year.

“Demand response is an important part of the equation, we implemented a new reform for our industrial demand response program that in the past had been buried away behind emergency conditions and could only be used on the brink of rolling blackouts. But one of our reforms was to give the controller more flexibility on when to call those industrial power users who had proactively volunteered to reduce their power usage in tight conditions,” Lake explained.

Which Texas senior living facilities have backup power? State waiting on survey results

Jo Carol Pierce pointed to the small, turquoise stones in the pendant hanging around her neck with pride. The necklace originally belonged to one of her four sisters, Cindy, who moved into a senior living facility in North Austin several years ago, after her health started to decline.

“I love it. We pass it around,” she said of the necklace. “We dream about her a lot.”

Cindy died during the winter storm in 2021, so her sisters now wear the jewelry in her memory, to honor her. Jo Carol said remembers Cindy’s “beautiful mind” and love of Greek mythology.

When temperatures dropped and the state was blanketed with ice and snow, many of their family members lost power. Jo Carol said they were told Cindy’s home had a generator, so they didn’t worry.

Beth, another Pierce sister, added, “We just assumed Cindy would be OK. She was in a place where she was being taken care of.”

According to the sisters, they only later learned Cindy had been rushed from her home to the hospital with a concerningly low body temperature. An investigation report obtained by KXAN investigators from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services reveals the facility’s generator only served part of their operation — not the assisted living side, where Cindy lived. The report stated that “residents were left in their rooms in freezing temperatures” and the facility did not have “back up food supplies or water.”

The document also notes that staff left a resident’s window open. The sisters say it was Cindy’s window.

“It’s more sad about the way she died, rather than that she died,” Jo Carol said.

A photo of Cindy Pierce in her assisted living facility (Photo provided by Jo Carol Pierce)

A photo of Cindy Pierce and her daughter, Holly (Photo provided by Jo Carol Pierce)

A photo of Cindy Pierce (Photo provided by Jo Carol Pierce)

A childhood photo of the four Pierce sisters (Photo provided by Jo Carol Pierce)

Tragic, complicated stories such as this one are only part of why State Representative Ed Thompson (R-Pearland) switched his focus from trying to require homes to have generators on-site, to instead asking for a survey of all long-term care facilities’ backup power situation.

“We’ll be able to get a better idea of exactly what’s going on,” Rep. Thompson said.

During the 2021 legislative session, he originally filed House Bill 2325 to require nursing and assisted-living facilities have a generator or another comparable backup power supply on-site in preparation for future weather events or blackouts. However, other lawmakers and industry advocates questioned the logistics of implementing these requirements at facilities of different sizes and types — such as homes with less than 16 beds located in neighborhoods.

“You can’t just put forth this mandate and expect everybody to make it, particularly when some of our providers in rural and underserved communities are just barely hanging on,” said Carmen Tilton with the Texas Assisted Living Association (TALA).

She said about half the assisted living communities in Texas serve 16 or fewer residents, with many located in the middle of residential neighborhoods. She also emphasized that many of them are “private pay,” meaning they don’t receive the same kind of Medicaid reimbursements as skilled nursing facilities.

“One of the biggest frustrations, I think, or tensions may be, between the legislature and the industries that they’re regulating is: if you make it mandatory, and it’s just not possible, then you then it ends up being a… It’s a hammer,” she said. “Even if you wanted to comply, you couldn’t.”

Thompson said, as a small business owner, he understands. He and Tilton agree the survey will help them determine more specific and tailored solutions for each home in Texas.

The survey questions include:

What type of facility is this?

What is the license capacity of the facility (how many residents)?

Does the facility have a working generator or other emergency power source that can provide continual power to the facility during severe weather events or other emergencies? Yes or No

What systems and equipment in the facility are powered by the generator? For example: Emergency lighting and exit signs, fire alarm system, emergency electrical receptacles, air conditioning, heating systems, refrigerators and freezers

Is it configured to provide heating for at least part of the facility during a power outage? Yes or No

Which part of the facility can be heated by the generator?

Is it configured to providing cooling for at least part of the facility during a power outage? Yes or No

Which part of the facility can be cooled by the generator?

What type of fuel does it use? For example: diesel, natural gas, propane, gasoline

If the facility has a generator, how many hours of operation are possible based on the fuel supply on-hand?

As the one-year anniversary of the storm approached, a spokesperson for HHSC told KXAN it could not release the results because it was still accepting responses.

The agency’s website stated the original October deadline was extended to mid-November. The spokesperson said they had received 1,440 responses from assisted living facilities, out of the state’s more than 2,000 registered assisted living operations.

Tilton said she believed the survey went out at a time when facility operators were focused on implementing other legislative requirements — in addition to protecting residents against the spread of a new variant of COVID-19.

“I think it just got a little bit lost in the shuffle,” she said.

The HHSC spokesperson said it extended the deadline, provided reminders and followed up with providers who had not yet responded. This month, it plans to work with long-term care associations and the state’s Long-Term Care Ombudsmen on an additional outreach effort.

“We developed a strategy to maximize participation in the survey so as to provide the most complete picture of generator use among assisted living and nursing facilities as per the intent of the legislation,” the spokesperson said.

So far, it has received more than 1,300 responses from facilities identifying themselves as skilled nursing homes — despite only around 1,200 skilled nursing facilities being registered in Texas. The spokesperson explained some facilities “checked the wrong box” and identified themselves “erroneously” as the wrong classification of long-term care. Since the survey is still open, the agency is correcting the data as responses are received.

Tilton said she’s glad to hear HHSC has launched a more formal outreach effort, using Ombudsman or other state employees, to spread awareness with facilities about completing the survey.

“There is no reason why all of these individuals who are coming inside communities who are talking to administrative staff or talking directly with executive directors can’t also help to make sure that everybody is aware of what they need to do and able to comply with,” she said.

Rep. Thompson told KXAN it was disappointing to hear so many survey responses were outstanding.

“My office — we can follow up with them to find out exactly what is going on there,” he said.

He said U.S. Senators with the Special Commission on Aging have reached out to his office, as they evaluate a potential generator requirement on the federal level. While he believes this issue can be handled “on the state level,” his office has worked to answer the federal lawmakers’ questions.

Rep. Thompson said he plans to bring this effort forward again during the next Texas legislative session, keeping the critiques from the industry associations and context from the survey results in mind. But getting those results, he says, is the first step.

“I think it’s incumbent upon us to protect these elderly folks that are in these facilities,” he said. “So, we need to figure out a way to keep these people in place as best we can and make them comfortable.”

The Pierce sisters said it was “unbelievable” when they learned how Cindy died.

“Cindy could have lived many more years,” Beth said.

Jo Carol added, “And not been cold!”

According to the state investigation report into Cindy’s facility, allegations regarding the physical environment, residents’ rights, staffing for evacuation, following the emergency response plan and issues with administration and personnel were substantiated. The report states the facility was cited.

The sisters called her facility “unprepared and neglectful,” but also placed blame on the long-term care industry as a whole — and the entire state power system — for failing their family. They both said they hope changes are made so others don’t have to suffer a similar loss.

“She deserved to be loved. She deserved to be with her family when she died, and she deserved to have a chance to say goodbye to people,” Jo Carol said.

In 2018, Florida passed a law requiring backup generation in long-term care facilities, after some residents died in the sweltering heat during Hurricane Irma the year before.

All skilled nursing facilities and larger assisted living facilities there must have 72 hours’ worth of fuel for their generators on-site. The law requires small assisted living facilities to have 48 hours’ worth of fuel.

Thompson said implementation of the law in Florida hasn’t been “perfect,” but he applauded them for taking the step.

Tilton also noted that the Florida legislation was “extremely expensive” for the industry, costing potentially hundreds of millions of dollars.

The race for Governor and drama deeper down ballot

A new poll by the University of Texas and Texas Politics Project shows Gov. Greg Abbott polling ahead of former congressman Beto O’Rourke in a hypothetical matchup by 10 percentage points — Abbott leading 47% to 37%.

The poll sampled 1,200 self-declared registered Texas voters between Jan. 28 and Feb. 7, with a margin of error of +/- 2.83%.

Abbott is pulling steadily ahead of his GOP primary challengers. Among likely Republican primary voters, 60% prefer Abbott, 15% prefer former Texas GOP chair Allen West and 14% support former state senator Don Huffines. Three other candidates received less than 5%.

At a campaign event to kick off the first day of early voting Monday, Abbott told reporters it’s “always good to be in the lead,” but he doesn’t expect the numbers to stay stagnant throughout the general, assuming he gets the Republican nomination.

“The more that I let Texans know what Beto really stands for, candidly, I think the polls should be widening,” he said.

During his speech to supporters in Austin, Abbott frequently compared O’Rourke to “radical leftists” in the national spotlight — specifically naming progressive U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, who was in the Lone Star State over the weekend campaigning for Greg Casar . The governor also drew comparison between O’Rourke and President Joe Biden, who suffered a low approval rating of 36% from all voters surveyed in this poll.

“The open border policies imposed by the Biden administration is supported by Beto O’Rourke himself. We’ve seen the catastrophe here,” Abbott said.

In a one-on-one interview with O’Rourke last Thursday , Nexstar’s Monica Madden asked the Democrat about the comparisons Abbott has been making.

“It sounds to me like Greg Abbott is desperate, and Greg Abbott is scared,” O’Rourke said Thursday. “We’re focused on the people of Texas, that’s who I am running for.”

In one of the most contested races this election season, Republican Attorney General incumbent Ken Paxton could be facing a runoff. The new poll shows Paxton with the support of 47% of likely GOP primary voters, below the needed majority to avoid a runoff.

Challenger Land Commissioner George P. Bush received the support of 21% of likely primary voters, Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman received 16% and U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert received 15%.

Pollster Jim Henson, who directs the Texas Politics Project, said the Republican primary race for attorney general has been particularly interesting for several reasons.

“Incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton, who’s having to run with a degree of scandal and and legal issues hovering over his candidacy, is a bit below 50% in a very in a crowded and competitive field … [he] is still the clear front runner, but he’s been squeezed from both sides,” Henson said.

The poll also asked likely primary voters their confidence in actions taken to fix the state’s electric grid. Only 5% and 6% of Democrats and Republicans, respectively, said they’re extremely confident in the actions will prevent future disruptions in utility services. 41% of Republicans said they were “somewhat confident.”

On border security, 39% of the respondents said the state spends too little on border security, while 23% said the state spends too much and 23% said the state is spending about the right amount.

The poll also weighed voters’ opinions on abortion, education and voting rules. For a look at the complete report, click here.

Down ballot races in some of the state’s largest counties could help shape the future of Texas politics. One key campaign is the Houston-area race for Harris County Judge. Incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo faces five challengers in the primary.

“If you look down the road past Beto O’Rourke, Lina Hidalgo is at the top of any list of who could run for US Senate or governor, for the Democrats in Texas in the future,” noted Bob Garrett , the Austin bureau chief for the Dallas Morning News.

Garrett said while Hidalgo is favored to win the primary, some Democrats have raised concern about fundraising for the November election.

“She has taken a pledge not to take money from county vendors. So she doesn’t have an overwhelming war chest,” Garrett explained. “Some Democrats are nervous that she’ll get hung up in a run off on the Democratic side, and then face really strong Republican, well-heeled Republican opposition in the fall.”

Garrett also pointed to two races in Tarrant County where national politics could play a role in the outcome.

Five candidates are vying for the Republican nomination for Tarrant County Judge. Two former mayors in the race stand out. Betsy Price served as mayor of Fort Worth, while Tim O’Hare was mayor of Farmers Branch.

Garrett described Price as a pro-business candidate backed by establishment Republicans. O’Hare received an endorsement from Donald Trump.

O’Hare is known for proposing an ordinance to ban landlords from renting to people who were in the country illegally. A federal court ruled that the ordinance was unconstitutional.

He also founded the Southlake Families PAC, which raised money to campaign against school board members who supported the Carroll ISD diversity and inclusion plan. The PAC framed the effort as a fight to keep Critical Race Theory from being taught in the district.

“He is a strong contender,” Garrett said of O’Hare. “It’s a really interesting look at whether this sort of national cleavage and Republican Party will come to play in Tarrant County.”

The congressman, the engineer, and the newcomer – different perspectives shape race for new Texas congressional district

With early voting set to get underway in the March primary election on Monday, candidates in one local race are pushing to make sure voters are fully aware that Austin has a new congressional district, thanks to the census count.

District 37 was carefully crafted by Republican state legislators during last fall’s third special session.

Comprised of nearly all of Austin west of I-35, the deep blue district swallows up the majority of local Democratic voters, strengthening the chances for GOP candidates in surrounding areas like Williamson County.

GOP lawmakers have denied accusations of gerrymandering. Longtime Austin area U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, the favorite to snag District 37’s Democratic nomination, disagrees.

“The redistricting plan is as bad a gerrymander as in the past,” he told KXAN. “[The new district] packs Democrats instead of tearing us apart as [Republicans] have over the last 20 years.”

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (KXAN photo)

During his nearly three decades in Congress, Doggett has become somewhat accustomed to jumping districts as boundaries shift. He currently represents District 35 which stretches from Austin to San Antonio.

At 75 years old, the congressman feels there’s more left to do in D.C.

“There’s so much left to accomplish,” Doggett said. “My efforts in the ‘Build Back Better’ legislation were designed to provide healthcare coverage to about two million Texans who have been left out and left behind on the expansion of Medicaid.”

Doggett is armed with a multimillion-dollar campaign war chest headed into the 2022 primary.

KXAN spoke with two of his Democratic opponents working to convince voters it’s time for a change.

Democratic challenger Donna Imam (Handout)

Donna Imam ran for Congress two years ago in District 31, which covers Williamson and Bell counties. Imam won the Democratic nomination, but lost to Congressman John Carter in the general election.

Imam has worked for tech companies like Dell, Motorola, and Freescale Semiconductor. Her 2022 campaign billboards, touting her experience as a computer engineer, are currently sprinkled around Austin.

“We are the tech capital of Texas,” Imam told KXAN. “There are very few people with the depth in technology and the breadth in business, bringing multibillion dollar product lines to market successfully over and over again.”

“Current [U.S. House members], they tell me that they need this type of expertise in Congress,” she said.

Imam’s platform also includes Medicare-for-all and debt-free education.

Chris Jones, a contender for Texas District 37 (KXAN photo)

Chris Jones , a director at a transportation tech company, is a political newcomer.

Jones moved to Austin from Alabama 10 years ago. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, he told KXAN he hopes to represent a local electorate that is “younger, more diverse, and more progressive than ever.”

“I also want to help restore faith in democracy by setting up a system that allows more people to join the political process,” he said, “I have learned a lot in the last couple of months, mostly that it is incredibly difficult for normal people to run for office.”

Jones’ platform also includes Medicare-for-all, along with climate change and wage reform.

KXAN was unable to reach the fourth candidate in the Democratic primary, Quinton Beaubouef. There are three Republicans and two Libertarians in the race. You can find available links to their campaigns below:

